Market Outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 7 August 2020

Written by

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

07 Aug 2020, 15:15

Watch the recording of Michael Hewson's latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, and view our UK chief market analyst's preview and reaction to the data as it was released.

Michael covers the latest US employment report for July, as well as the latest weekly jobless claims, and points out the key levels and chart points on the major indices, forex and commodity markets.

 

