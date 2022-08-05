Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 5 August 2022

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

05 Aug 2022, 14:55

Michael covers the latest US jobs report for July, discussing the implications for the US economy as the number of non-farm payrolls came in more than twice as high as expected.

