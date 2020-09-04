Market Outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 4 September 2020

Written by

MARKET ANALYST

04 Sep 2020, 14:55

Watch the recording of our latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, and view our UK market analyst's preview and reaction to the data as it was released.

David Madden covers the latest US employment report for August, and points out the key levels and chart points on the major indices, forex and commodity markets.

 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

Sentiment still sour, US jobs report in focus

The brutal decline in US tech stocks yesterday sparked a wave of selling in Europe and the US.

04 Sep 2020
News

US tech tumbles, dollar extends rebound
News

Positive start expected for Europe, services data on radar
News

Bulls dominate, dollar pops, Peloton jumps

Related articles

Stock Watch

Barratt Developments share price in focus as special divi is scrapped

Barratt Developments share price is likely to remain under pressure as the group will not press ahead with a special dividend of £175 million that was payable in November 2021.

02 Sep 2020
Stock Watch

Strong foundations to help Barratt’s share price?

After the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown, Barratt hoping its share price can build on it’s full-year results

01 Sep 2020
Market Outlook

The week ahead: US non-farm payrolls; Barratt, DocuSign, Zoom results

Watch our week ahead video preview and read our pick of the top stories to look out for this week (31 August - 4 September).

28 Aug 2020