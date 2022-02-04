Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market Outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 4 February 2022

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

04 Feb 2022, 15:05

View the live recording of our February US non-farm payrolls webinar as the all-important numbers for January were announced, from UK chief market analyst, Michael Hewson.

Following the numbers, Michael analyses the levels on key indices, forex and commodities.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

The Week Ahead: UK GDP; US inflation; BP, Unilever results

Read our pick of the top stories to look out for in the week commencing 7 February 2022, and view our key company earnings schedule.

04 Feb 2022
Upcoming indices dividend drop points
US non-farm payrolls in focus, Europe set for a snapback
Will the Nasdaq bounce back?

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 7 February 2022.

04 Feb 2022
Will the Nasdaq bounce back?

Facebook parent Meta plunged 26% on a weak Q4 performance, dragging the Nasdaq down by 3.7% overnight. Amazon shares jumped 15% after hours on strong earnings.

04 Feb 2022
Is it time to buy the Meta dip?

Facebook parent Meta Platforms’ share price plunged more than 20% in after-hours trading due to a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings report and first-quarter guidance

03 Feb 2022
S&P 500 rebounds, ELK extends gains, AUD strengthened

S&P 500 rebounds, ELK extends gains, AUD strengthened, Alphabet jumped 9% in the after-hour trading

02 Feb 2022
