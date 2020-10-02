Market Outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 2 October 2020

02 Oct 2020, 14:30

Watch the recording of our latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, and view our UK market analyst's preview and reaction to the data as it was released.

Michael covers the latest US employment report numbers for September, against the backdrop of a market reeling from the news that President Trump tested positive for Covid-19. He looks at some of the key levels on all the major markets, from gold to the S&P 500, DAX, FTSE 100 as well as EUR/USD and GBP/USD.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

