Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US Equities Technical: Start of another potential corrective decline for ConocoPhillips (COP)

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

05 Aug 2022, 09:45

ConocoPhillips

Medium-term technical analysis (1 to 3 months)

(click to enlarge chart)

(click to enlarge chart)

Time-stamped: 4 Aug 2022 as at 3:30pm SGT

Source: CMC Markets & TradingView

ConocoPhillips (COP), a US Big Oil firm will report its Q2 2022 earnings today, 4 August before the US session opens. Consensus is expecting its earnings per share to come in at $3.86 which translates to a huge increase of 204% year-on-year in net profit over the same period on the backdrop of the major bullish run seen in the price of oil over the course of the past year.

Integrated technical analysis (graphical, momentum, Elliot Wave/fractals) suggests that another leg of corrective decline within its ongoing major uptrend phase in place since the March 2020 low may kickstart at this juncture. Since its 8 June 2022 all-time high level of 124.08, the share price of COP has declined by -37% to print a recent low of 78.31 on 14 July.

Key Levels (1-3 months/COP)

Intermediate resistance: 97.90

Pivot (key resistance): 101.85

Supports: 87.80 & 78.30/73.25

Next resistance: 124.00

Directional Bias (1-3 months/COP)

Watch the 101.85 key medium-term pivotal resistance for another potential corrective decline leg towards the 87.80 support and a break with a daily close below it reinforces a further slide towards the 78.30/73.25 medium-term support zone next.

However, a clearance with a daily close above 101.85 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up to retest the current all-time high area of 124.00

Key elements (COP)

  • Recent push up in price actions have failed to surpass the 50-day moving average now acting as an intermediate resistance at 97.90 and it staged a bearish reaction yesterday, 3 August, and shed -3.6%, its steepest single-day decline since 5 July 2022.
  • The daily RSI oscillator has staged a bearish breakdown below its key corresponding support and pierced below the 50% level. These observations suggest that the prior medium-term upside momentum has been exhausted where the rebound seen in the price actions from 14 July 2022 low to 29 July 2022 high (an accumulated gain of +25%) is likely to have reached a terminal point where the next probable path is a potential bearish move.
  • Relative strength analysis of COP against the benchmark S&P 500 and its Energy sector is showing underperformance of COP. In addition, such underperformance of COP against the S&P 500 has moved in direct correlation with the recent medium-term bearish movement of WTI crude oil since 8 June 2022.
Background image

How to trade the financial markets

A guide to spread betting and trading CFDs, with examples of different trading strategies and an introduction to the three pillars of trading.

get this free report
Mobile trading app


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Related products

Pricing is indicative. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Client sentiment is provided by CMC Markets for general information only, is historical in nature and is not intended to provide any form of trading or investment advice - it must not form the basis of your trading or investment decisions.

Latest from CMC

FX analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (5 Aug 2022)

Technical analysis on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & USD/JPY

Kelvin Wong, CFTe -

05 Aug 2022

US payrolls in focus, as yields struggle

Asian markets are set to rise despite a mixed close on Wall Street

Bank of England’s bleak outlook weighs on the pound

Related articles

FX analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (5 Aug 2022)

Technical analysis on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & USD/JPY

Kelvin Wong, CFTe -

05 Aug 2022

Stock watch

US Equities Technical: Potential corrective rebound in progress for Moderna (MRNA) stock

Join us as we conduct a medium-term technical analysis of Moderna's share price, examining a potential rebound for its previous downtrend phase.

Kelvin Wong, CFTe -

04 Aug 2022

Stock watch

What is expected of Alibaba’s share price ahead of earnings?

Alibaba will report its second quarter earning result on 4 August, so read our Alibaba stock preview here.

CMC Markets -

03 Aug 2022
burger-close

Please select a country

EMEA

Deutschland

España

France

Ireland

Italia

Norge

Österreich

Polska

Sverige

United Kingdom

APAC

NAFTA

INTERNATIONAL