Unilever share price down after bid for GSK consumer health division

Unilever's share price has fallen this morning after the company's three bids for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare unit, one of which was worth £50bn, were rejected. The drugmaker is likely to have rejected the bids for its consumer goods unit – of which it owns roughly two-thirds, with Pfizer owning the other third – in the hope that Unilever will come back with a higher offer. A bid price of £60bn is rumoured to be a more acceptable sum.

Unilever share price takes a hit

The Unilever share price is down more than 7% in morning trading after its unsuccessful bid for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare business, which includes brands such as Panadol and Nicorette. GSK has said the bid undervalues its consumer goods arm and its growth potential.

GSK boss Emma Walmsley has been under pressure for several months from activist shareholders over her suitability to turn the underperforming pharmaceutical business around. GSK was already planning to spin off or sell its consumer healthcare business in order to focus on developing new drugs. In November, she said progress has continued towards unlocking the value of the business, with a view to a demerger sometime in the middle of this year.

Shareholder concern over Unilever share price

Unilever shareholders have been concerned for some time over the direction of the Unilever share price under CEO Alan Jope’s tenure. Unilever's shares have declined more than 16% over the last 12 months, and is down by around a quarter from the highs we saw in August 2019, eight months after Jope took over.

Last week, Fundsmith LLP’s Terry Smith accused Unilever of being more concerned with its sustainability credentials than meeting financial targets, which it is currently falling short of. While some might say this is a little bit harsh, it is also true that in the case of some of its brands it has become a little too political for some shareholders' liking.

It’s not as if Unilever hasn’t been trying to boost its profitability, selling off the underperforming parts of its portfolio in the last two years. Last year the company finally managed to agree a deal to sell off its underperforming tea business to CVC Capital partners for €4.5bn, following on from the sale of its spreads business previously.

The company has also had to contend with steep rises in costs which have hit its operating margins, although some of the effect has been mitigated by the company raising prices.

This was reflected in its Q3 numbers which saw Q3 sales rise by 2.5%, while being able to increase prices by 4.1%, a decent improvement on its H1 performance.

At the time Unilever CEO Alan Jope warned that these price rises were unlikely to be one-offs, warning that further increases would probably start to filter through over the next six months to offset the problems caused by ongoing energy price rises and supply chain disruptions We should get more details on how the business has performed in Q4, when the company reports on 10 February.

This increase in costs has followed a similar trend reported by sector peers Nestle, and Procter and Gamble, unfortunately for Jope these companies have seen their share prices go up in the last 12 months, while Unilever’s has gone down.

It seems clear that Jope is coming under pressure from shareholders to deliver a value, as well as a growth proposition to help turn the share price around.

A deal between GlaxoSmithKline for its consumer healthcare business would undoubtedly be a good fit for Unilever, and it’s a little surprising that they haven’t ripped Unilever’s arm off at £50bn, as it’s a decent price, with the only question being as to whether its the right one. It might be for GlaxoSmithkline and Pfizer, however there is a feeling that for Unilever it could well prove to be too high a price.

Perhaps GSK think they can get Unilever to come in with a higher bid, or perhaps get a higher valuation on a spin-off?

This is by no means certain and with the Unilever share price sliding sharply this morning it would appear that the markets have made up their mind, with GlaxoSmithKline shares going higher.

So far in his tenure as CEO, Jope has done a number of deals since he took over, including buying Glaxo’s Horlicks business in India, however they haven’t really added to the sum of Unilever’s parts when it comes to overall returns.

Paying £50bn for a business that sells pain relief products and toothpastes, comes across as a risky bet, and while there appears to be universal consensus that Unilever needs to shake up its business, a near £60bn price tag for doing so seems a little on the rich side.

Jope has already made one deal involving the Horlicks name, let’s hope he doesn’t make a Horlicks of this one.



