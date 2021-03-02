Traders eye Taylor Wimpey share price as dividend resumed

Investors will be eyeing the Taylor Wimpey share price today, as the housebuilder resumed its dividend after announcing it's full-year results.

The policy is to pay out roughly 7.5% of net assets, which will be at least £250m per annum. The proposed final dividend will be in the region of £151m, which equates to a 4.4p per share payout. It is not a surprise the company reinstated its dividend seeing as Redrow did just that last month.

Taylor Wimpey share price in focus as profits tumble

Full-year profits tumbled by 67.8% to £217m as completions fell by 38.9% to 9,799. The shutting down of sites in the second quarter was blamed for the poor figures but that is balanced out by the order book of 10,685 – a record level. It appears that some of last year’s work has been pushed into 2021. Average selling prices rose from £269,000 to £288,000. Operating profit margin dropped by 8.8% to 10.8%, which is worrying. According to management, the results were in line with expectations and trading in the second half returned to near normal levels.

The Taylor Wimpey share price had fallen to its lowest level since 2013 in September but since then it has rebounded. In early November, the stock price was jolted higher as the company announced that it expected to post a full year profit at the upper end of expectations. Since then, the stock price has been largely rangebound. Should the broader bullish move continue, it could target the 180p area, a move beyond that might bring 200p into play. A break below 145p, could find support at 140p, the 200-day moving average.

Order book healthy despite Covid-19 impact

The health crisis caused massive disruption to the construction sector as building work ground to a halt, although the sector was one of the first to go back to work as it is relatively easy to operate in a socially-distanced fashion. As a way of encouraging activity, as well as helping younger people onto the housing ladder, Rishi Sunak, the UK’s chancellor of the exchequer, scrapped stamp duty on property purchases worth up to £500,000. The promotion will expire at the end of this month, but there has been growing chatter that it will be extended by three months. This incentive triggered demand as housebuilders across the board have reported strong order books. In the past few days, there has been speculation the UK government will announce a state backed 95% mortgage scheme as a part of the Budget, which has boosted homebuilders.

One could argue the property market could run out of steam when the stamp duty holiday comes to an end but overall business optimism is on the rise thanks to the UK’s relatively successful vaccine distribution scheme. All going according to plan, the country should be operating without restrictions in late June, which should spur on economic activity. Taylor Wimpey is bullish in its outlook as it announced in November that it agreed to acquire £826m worth of land. It was significantly higher than its typical acquisition rate so that sends out a strong message.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.