Ahead of Wednesday’s update on US inflation, consensus estimates suggest that consumer price growth may have eased to 8.8% in July, down from June’s reading of 9.1%. In the UK, Friday’s Q2 GDP data will be the focus of attention. After the British economy expanded by 0.8% in Q1, growth is expected to have slowed, possibly slipping in to contraction territory.

Meanwhile, as the recent glut of corporate earnings reports begins to lessen ever so slightly, we preview the latest results from Aviva, Deliveroo, Disney, Coinbase and more.

OUR TOP THREE EVENTS FOR 8-12 AUGUST:

Wednesday – US CPI (July)

The US consumer price index (CPI) soared 9.1% in the year to June, registering a fresh 40-year high. However, core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, fell to 5.9% in June, down from May’s reading of 6%. In response to these persistently high levels of inflation, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points for the second successive month at the end of July, lifting the target range of the federal funds rate to 2.25%-2.5%.

However, after Q2 GDP figures showed that the US economy shrank for a second consecutive quarter, meeting a commonly used definition of a technical recession, fears of stagflation now outweigh concerns over aggressive central bank tightening. Bond market prices have rallied while yields have fallen back.

In the short term, the Fed is likely to maintain its tough stance on inflation as it continues to hike rates until year-end, though projections suggest that rates could peak early next year. We’ve already started to see weakness in commodity prices, as well as in prices paid data, suggesting that headline inflation may have peaked in the short term. Estimates suggest that CPI for the year to July fell to 8.8%, with core CPI expected to rise to 6.1%.

Wednesday – Aviva half-year results

Despite having returned £3.5bn to shareholders in May, the Aviva share price hasn’t exactly set the world on fire. Since mid-May, the stock has flatlined amid challenges facing the major insurers. Part of the problem is related to higher used and new car prices, which have driven up the cost of claims for insurers. This may seem harsh on the likes of Aviva, which has a diversified business model. But concerns over margin erosion – no matter which area of the business is affected – tend to cause weakness across the board.

Investor sentiment aside, the business remains robust. Aviva’s Q1 trading update showed that UK and Ireland sales rose 2% to £8.4bn, with general insurance sales rising 5% to £2bn. The company said that it was on track to deliver on its full-year financial and dividend targets for the next two years.

Friday – UK Q2 GDP

The UK economy grew 0.8% in Q1, but GDP growth is expected to have slowed in Q2 as the steep rise in the energy price cap in April and various tax rises weighed on output.

We may even see a negative print. Monthly GDP data show that the economy contracted 0.2% in April, though this was offset by a 0.5% expansion in May. Nevertheless, estimates suggest that across Q2 economic output contracted by 0.1%.

Much depends on the jubilee month of June. Recent purchasing managers’ index (PMI) surveys have found that, despite rising costs, economic activity remains in expansion territory. And although retail sales edged lower in Q2, the Queen’s platinum jubilee in early June may have boosted the tourism and hospitality sector.

Recent GDP data from the likes of Spain and Italy have shown how tourism can be a positive catalyst for growth – with a cheap pound, the UK may have experienced a similar uplift. That could help the UK avoid a negative print for Q2, but it is likely to be a close-run thing.

With inflation running at 9.4% and set to go on rising, and with the Bank of England lifting interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75% yesterday, the economic landscape only gets more challenging in Q3.

MORE KEY EVENTS (7-12 AUGUST):

Sunday 7 August

China trade (July)

China’s monthly trade surplus grew to a record $97.9bn in June, as the reopening of the economy after weeks of Covid lockdowns saw exports rise 17.9% year-on-year to $331.2bn – their strongest level this year. Pent-up demand helped drive this rebound, so the July numbers are likely to more subdued, with exports expected to have increased 13.2%.

Imports are likely to be a different story. These are expected to remain soft, after we saw just a 1% gain in June as the ongoing restrictions of China’s zero-Covid policy continue to weigh on domestic demand.

Similarly, retail sales have been weak for several months now. Although demand has picked up to some extent as strict lockdown rules have been eased, the uncertainty around Covid is likely to limit demand in the near term. Forecasts suggest retail sales grew 4% in July, up from June’s 3.1% annual uptick.

Monday 8 August

Vroom Q2 results

Having hit record lows just prior to the release of its Q1 numbers, Vroom’s share price appears to have found a short-term base. With so much negativity around the company, and the shares down over 80% in the last 12 months, some sort of rebound was always a possibility, however the online car retailer still faces enormous challenges as it looks to turn a profit. Q1 sales did come in better than expected at $923.7m, while gross profits rose to $81.6m. Vroom’s biggest problem is its overheads as operating losses widened to $315.9m in Q1. The company said it expects to achieve between $135m and $165m in savings over the course of the rest of the year, with the loss of 270 jobs. For 2022 the company said it expects to sell about 50k cars on the ecommerce side. We also saw the appointment of a new CEO, Tom Shortt, who used to be COO. Q2 losses are expected to come in at $0.75 a share.

Tuesday 9 August

InterContinental Hotels Group half-year results

IHG shares have seen a decent rebound after falling to two-year lows back in June. In Q1 the FTSE 100-listed hospitality company, which owns the Holiday Inn brand, reported that revenue per room (RevPAR) rose 61% vs last year, and was back at 82% of 2019 levels. The Greater China region has proven to be a drag due to lockdown restrictions, and is likely to be an area of weakness in Q2, as well as the rest of the year as well. This has been borne out by occupancy rates, which by region were at 60% in the US, 50% in EMEAA and 36% in Greater China. The US outlook looks the most promising in terms of increased pricing power, with rates in the US business 4% ahead of 2019 levels in Q1, and likely to remain so despite concerns over the rising cost of living.

Coinbase Q2 results

On the day after its Q1 earnings numbers Coinbase shares hit a record low before finishing the day higher. Since then, the shares have struggled to make any significant progress against a backdrop of losses of over 70% year to date. Not only has turnover in the crypto market collapsed but its other markets have also seen a sharp drop in revenue, along with its peers. In Q1 revenues slid to $1.17bn, well below expectations of $1.48bn, and well below last year’s $1.8bn. The company also slid to a loss of $430m, with the company downgrading its guidance for Q2. The sharp decline in transaction and trading volumes is no better illustrated in the comparison between Q4 retail trading volume which came in at $177bn in Q4 last year, and fell to $74bn in Q1, as the slide in crypto kept a lot of the retail market on the sidelines. Fears over bankruptcy haven’t helped either after the company issued a warning about the implications of such an event on its Q1 earnings report. The company is also facing an SEC investigation on its cryptocurrency listings, and whether they should have been listed as securities. In more positive news for the shareholders, the company received a boost last week when it announced that it was partnering with BlackRock to target institutional clients in the crypto space. Losses are expected to come in at $2.27 a share.

Wednesday 10 August

Deliveroo half-year results

Trying to pick the bottom in the Deliveroo share price has proved to be a thankless tax over the last 12 months, with the shares dropping below 100p in May in the aftermath of their Q1 numbers, the shares are even further away from their IPO price of 390p back in April 2021. The company has continued to grow over the last 15 months, and in its full year numbers back in March, revenues rose 57% to £1.82bn. Losses also increased to £298m from £213m in 2020, with a decline in margins from 8.7% to 7.5%, as market and overhead spend rose by 75% to £628.7m. On the guidance the company said it hoped to break even by 2024 on a full year basis and that on medium term Gross Transaction Value (GTV) it expected to grow at circa 20% a year. Deliveroo has made great strides in signing deals with Amazon and Waitrose, helping to push Q1 GTV up to £1.79bn, a rise of 11% from the same period a year before. At the time the company appeared confident of delivering GTV guidance of 15% to 25% for the year, with H2 expected to be stronger than H1. This always appeared unduly optimistic given the economic backdrop and in July the company was forced to lower this to between 4% and 12%, although EBITDA guidance was kept unchanged.

Disney Q3 results

Disney shares hit two-year lows back in July despite a better-than-expected set of numbers in Q2, which showed that unlike its streaming peers Netflix, it managed to grow its subscriber base. An increase to 137.7m subscribers from 129.8m comfortably beat expectations, although revenues and profits across the wider business both fell short, due to higher spending costs on programming on Disney+ and Hulu. Unlike Netflix Disney does have the additional revenue from its film studios, as well as holiday and theme parks business. Total revenues in Q2 came in at $19.25bn, below estimates of $20.1bn. On the plus side the parks business did see a solid improvement with $6.7bn in revenue, and operating income of $1.76bn, although looking ahead Disney cited a potential hit of $350m due to the Covid closures of its Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks in China. The company also warned on slower subscriber growth in H2 due to rising inflation hitting consumer incomes. Like Netflix, Disney said it is planning an ad supported tier of Disney+ in response to these concerns over rising prices. Profits are expected to come in at $0.96 a share

Thursday 11 August

US PPI (July)

Having fallen back from its March peaks to 10.9% in May, the US producer price index (PPI) unexpectedly jumped back to 11.3% in June, raising concerns that further inflationary pressure is building up in US supply chains. This was unexpected given that there had been little indication of such pressures in prices paid numbers for the same month. Furthermore, as far as core prices were concerned prices continued to fall away from their March peaks. Excluding food and energy, prices fell from 8 5% to 8.2%, with the hope that this wider trend can continue into July and Q3.

There is some evidence that the June spike may have been a one-off given recent sharp falls in prices paid numbers. This could see prices slide back sharply from 11.3% to 10.3%, with core prices falling below 8%.

The wider question for investors and markets in general is how much more can prices fall before finding a floor. This is the more important question when it comes to inflationary pressures. Where is the new neutral rate, given its highly unlikely to be at 2.5% which is where Fed chair Jay Powell seems to think it is.

Rivian Q2 results

That $78 IPO prices seems a long time ago now, with its major stakeholders Ford and Amazon taking huge write-downs on their stakes in the business over the past six months. On the day of its Q1 earnings announcement the shares hit a record low of just below $20. Since then, we’ve seen a modest recovery as the company finally gets its car production underway. In Q1 the confirmed that the company had built 2,553 vehicles and delivered 1,227 of them. Production had been slowly stepped up during the quarter and management expressed confidence that this would see 4,000 vehicles produced in Q2. This will be the key test as we look to this week’s Q2 numbers. The company says it has 10k new pre-orders since raising prices in March. Q1 revenue came in at $95m which was below expectations of $131.2m, while reporting a loss of $1.6bn or $1.43 a share. The company reaffirmed its 25,000 target of annual vehicle sales, despite supply chain bottlenecks which are currently acting as a headwind. The company is still spending significant amounts of money on new capacity and hopes to begin work on a new factory in Georgia this summer, which means losses are expected to come in higher at $1.60 a share.

Friday 12 August

Index dividend schedule

Selected company results

MONDAY 8 AUGUST RESULTS Allbirds (US) Q2 Clarkson (UK) Half-year Groupon (US) Q2 ITM Power (UK) Full-year News Corp (US) Q4 Pagegroup (UK) Half-year Vroom (US) Q2 TUESDAY 9 AUGUST RESULTS abrdn (UK) Half-year BuzzFeed (US) Q2 Coinbase Global (US) Q2 InterContinental Hotels Group (UK) Half-year iRobot (US) Q2 Legal & General Group (UK) Half-year Ralph Lauren (US) Q1 Warner Music Group (US) Q3 WEDNESDAY 10 AUGUST RESULTS Admiral Group (UK) Half-year Aviva (UK) Half-year Bumble (US) Q2 Deliveroo (UK) Half-year Fox Corp (US) Q4 Getty Images Holdings (US) Q2 Prudential (UK) Half-year Sonos (US) Q3 Walt Disney Co. (US) Q3 Wendy's (US) Q2 THURSDAY 11 AUGUST RESULTS Capital & Regional (UK) Half-year Derwent London (UK) Half-year Entain (UK) Half-year M&G (UK) Half-year Payoneer Global (US) Q2 Petrofac (UK) Half-year Rivian Automotive (US) Q2 Savills (UK) Half-year Spirax-Sarco Engineering (UK) Half-year FRIDAY 12 AUGUST RESULTS Sonida Senior Living (US) Q2

Company announcements are subject to change. All the events listed above were correct at the time of writing.

