Get ready for a packed week of company earnings. Below, we run the rule over some of the biggest names set to report results in the coming days, including UK banks (Lloyds, Barclays, NatWest), the US tech giants (Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta) and more.

Traders with an interest in US markets should strap themselves in for a busy week of economic announcements, as the Fed prepares to raise interest rates by an estimated 75 basis points. We’ll also get the first reading of US Q2 GDP, plus the June print of the core PCE price index, a closely watched measure of US inflation.

OUR TOP THREE EVENTS FOR 25-29 JULY:

Wednesday – Federal Reserve interest rate decision

It’s fairly certain that the Federal Reserve will raise rates by another 75 basis points at its upcoming meeting. The key question is what comes in September – it remains to be seen whether policymakers will hike by another 75 bps, or ease off and go for 50 bps.

The most recent US inflation numbers jumped again, with the consumer price index (CPI) hitting 9.1% in June, above estimates for 8.8%. However, core CPI, which strips out food and energy prices, slipped to 5.9%, versus 6% in May and down from a peak of 6.5% in March. The jump in the headline figure once again highlights how far behind the curve the Fed is, though we are now seeing signs that the US economy is slowing in certain areas. For now, we can expect to see the Fed lean into the narrative that they need to get inflation under control even if it pushes unemployment higher.

Nonetheless, the Fed appears concerned about the risk of overtightening, even as the unexpectedly sharp increase in headline CPI raised the possibility that the central bank may increase rates by 100 bps this month. Such a move is by no means off the table, but it became less probable after two of the Fed’s most hawkish members, Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, pushed back on the idea, saying that 75 bps remained their favoured option.

Their comments prompted a modest pullback for the US dollar, which rose to a 20-year high in June. Also weighing on the dollar were the results of the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey, which found that households expect inflation to be at 2.8% in five years – the lowest reading in a year. The finding suggests that inflation could be nearing its peak.

Wednesday – Lloyds Banking Group half-year results

In January, the Lloyds share price reached its highest level in two years before slipping back. The shares are down roughly 14% this year, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the cost of living crisis and rising interest rates have dented investor confidence. Higher rates are likely to dampen the housing market, leading to a dip in mortgage lending, a key business area for Lloyds.

The group posted decent Q1 results, with statutory profit after tax coming in at £1.2bn, a modest fall from year-ago quarter. The bank booked an impairment charge of £177m in relation to the possible impact of inflation. This sum could be added to in the upcoming numbers given the deteriorating economic outlook.

Also in Q1, operating costs rose compared to the year-ago period, increasing to just shy of £2.1 bn, though that figure marked a decrease versus Q4 levels. Looking ahead, Lloyds boosted its guidance on net interest margin to 2.7% and raised its predicted return on tangible equity to above 11%. Given recent events and the flattening of the yield curve, these targets could prove challenging.

Thursday – Apple Q3 results

Last week Apple surprised the markets by announcing plans to slow hiring and spending next year in response to economic uncertainty. Apple, like other tech firms such as Amazon and Google that have made similar announcements, is grappling with supply chain issues and Covid-related factory shutdowns in China. In April, Apple said that these problems could cost it as much as $8bn in Q3, while the suspension of sales in Russia is also likely to have had a negative impact on its bottom line.

In Q2 Apple once again reported a strong set of numbers. Revenue came in at $97.3bn, with iPhones contributing $50.57bn to the headline figure. Services accounted for $19.82bn, while Mac products brought in $10.43bn. Profits came in at $1.52 a share, or $25bn. The company also authorised a $90bn share buyback. As has been the case for several quarters, Apple declined to offer guidance for Q3, though consensus estimates point to revenue of $83bn and profits of $1.15 a share.

MORE KEY EVENTS (25-29 JULY):

Monday 25 July

No major announcements

Tuesday 26 July

easyJet Q3 results

This year was supposed to be the year that airlines broke free from the problems brought by Covid, as travel restrictions loosened and flying hours increased to near-normal levels. Unfortunately for the industry, things haven’t quite gone according to plan. EasyJet’s share price has fallen by more than a third this year, hitting a 10-year low earlier this month, as rising costs and significant travel disruption have hindered the path to recovery.

The low-cost airline’s half-year numbers revealed that group headline costs rose by 117% to just over £2bn, as revenues rose 524% to £1.5bn. The headline loss before tax came in at £545m, which was in line with expectations. Load factor for the first half rose to 77%, up from 63.7% a year ago, with Easter seeing load factors of 90%. For the second half of the year, management initially said that they expected load factors to be at 90% of 2019 levels, rising to 97% in Q4, with capacity above the levels seen in the last pre-Covid year of 2019. These targets were cut to 87% for Q3 and 90% for Q4 after easyJet cancelled flights due to staffing problems and a lack of airport capacity. On fuel costs, the airline improved its hedging capacity to 71% for H2 at $619, and is 49% hedged for H1 2023 at $701.

Unilever half-year results

Unilever has increased prices this year to offset a steep rise in costs that has squeezed operating margins. Nonetheless CEO Alan Jope remains under pressure to improve performance. He has also been criticised by influential shareholders, who would like him to rein in his activism and focus more on performance after he entered in to a spat with Ben & Jerry’s, one of Unilever’s major brands, over the ice cream maker’s boycott of Israel, a stance which Unilever overruled. The ice cream brand is known for its activism on various controversial issues, which has caused problems in the past and will probably continue to do so in the future. Given these issues Unilever might be better off selling the brand, especially as they also own the Magnum and Wall’s ice cream brands.

In Q1 Unilever reported a 7.3% rise in underlying sales growth, well above estimates. Revenues also beat estimates, coming in at €13.78bn, a rise of 11.8%, helped by an 8.3% rise in underlying pricing. Since the failure of the £50bn bid for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer health care unit caused Unilever’s share price to slide, the shares have recovered to pre-bid levels. The recovery was aided in part by the board’s recruitment of activist investor Nelson Peltz, who was instrumental in turning around Procter and Gamble. Nonetheless rising costs are expected to be a challenge going forward, as shareholders were warned in Q1. The board said that input cost inflation is likely to increase costs to around €2.7bn in the second half of the year, up from €2.1bn in the first half.

Microsoft Q4 results

Microsoft’s shares are down by more than 20% from the record high set at the end of 2021. Year-to-date revenue at the end of Q3 stood at $146.5bn, raising the possibility that Microsoft may have generated full-year revenue of $200bn for the first time, which would mark an 18.6% rise on last year.

In Q3 revenue came in at $49.36bn, representing a decline on the record Q2 figure of $51.73bn, but still slightly higher than expected. Profits were also better than expected at $2.22 a share. Personal computing revenue of $14.52bn was helped by decent sales of Windows 11 and Xbox, while its intelligent cloud business, which includes Azure, generated $19.1bn in revenue. The intelligent cloud business has been a key revenue driver for the past two years, and is likely to remain so going forward. In Q4 last year this segment contributed $17.38bn, a rise of 51% on the previous year. The hope at Microsoft is that this unit will soon account for 50% of overall revenue.

On guidance, Microsoft said it expected to see record revenue of $52.4bn in Q4, though this target was recently lowered to $51.94bn, which would still be a record number. The main reason for the cut appears to be concern over FX effects and the strength of the US dollar. Profits for Q4 are expected to come in at $2.30 a share.

Alphabet Q2 results

It’s been a difficult year for tech stocks, though most are off their year-to-date lows. Shares in Google parent company Alphabet are down more than 20% this year, but over the last three months have traded sideways. With the stock split completed, it will be interesting to see whether there is renewed appetite for the shares at these sorts of levels.

The Q1 numbers weren’t too disappointing, despite the miss on YouTube ad revenues, which contributed $500m. Advertising still makes up the majority of Alphabet’s earnings, with revenue here coming in short at $61.47bn, below expectations of $62.58bn. Total revenue beat expectations, rising to $68.01bn, while operating margins came in at 30%. The ad market is likely to be a focus of attention on the upcoming earnings call, as companies cut ad spend in response to a slowing economy.

Google’s cloud business has been a key growth driver, with the total global cloud market reaching $126bn in Q1. Google will be hoping for a big slice of that, as will its rivals Microsoft and Amazon. However, gains in this segment will need to be significant if they are to help alleviate concerns over future ad revenues. Profits for Q2 are expected to come in at $26.50 a share.

Wednesday 27 July

Federal Reserve interest rate decision

See top three events, above

Lloyds Banking Group half-year results

See top three events, above

Meta Platforms Q2 results

Shares in Facebook’s parent company are down more than 50% in the last year, having plunged in February after a decline in daily and monthly active user numbers. Meanwhile, Apple’s privacy changes hit revenues, prompting Facebook to downgrade its Q1 revenue outlook to between $27bn and $29bn. This proved accurate, as Q1 revenue totalled $27.91bn. Profits came in at $2.72 a share, while average revenue per user was slightly better than expected at $9.54 a share. The number of daily active users came in at 1.96bn, beating expectations of 1.95bn, and better than the previous quarter’s tally of 1.93bn. However, monthly active users came in lower at 2.94bn.

For Q2, Meta said it expected revenue to improve to between $28bn and $30bn. Investors are prepared for a dip in monthly active users after a Russian court banned Meta, effectively rendering Facebook and the group’s other social media platforms illegal. The regulatory outlook in the EU is set to remain challenging, too. Profits for Q2 are expected to come in at $2.56 a share.

Thursday 28 July

US Q2 GDP

Is the US already in a technical recession? The publication of the first iteration of Q2 GDP will provide an answer. In Q1 the US economy contracted by 1.6%, mainly because of a big fall in net trade amid supply chain disruption. Another factor was that some purchases were brought forward into Q4, resulting in an inventory build-up in Q1. This isn’t likely to have been repeated in Q2. We should therefore see a recovery, but that doesn’t mean we can expect to see a strong rebound. With the labour market remaining resilient and consumer spending holding up reasonably well despite widespread cost-of-living pressures, estimates suggest that GDP grew 0.5% in Q2, driven by personal consumption and some inventory bounce-back.

Shell half-year results

The rise in oil and gas prices has made the oil and gas sector one of the big winners so far this year, although the boom in revenues and profits has created problems of its own after the Chancellor of the Exchequer imposed a windfall levy on the sectors profits in the wake of the Q1 numbers. The strength of these numbers pushed the shares up to their highest levels in two years in May, although since June and the announcement of the new windfall levy the shares have slipped back, along with the oil price. Underlying profits in Q1 came in at $9.1bn, a 43% increase on the numbers for Q4, and beating expectations of $8.2bn, the best quarterly performance in over a decade. Shell also said they would be taking a $3.9bn charge in relation to its Russian assets. Shell made a lot of money from its trading division, $1.1bn, a part of the business that struggled in Q4 losing $251m. Shell has made big strides in reducing its net debt which pre-pandemic was over $75bn. In the last two years they’ve managed to cut that to $48.5bn. On capex Shell is spending between $23bn and $27bn this year, spending $5bn in Q1, and has also been spending money in the area of renewables, completing the purchase of solar and energy storage developer Savion in the US at the end of last year, as well as winning bids with Scottish Power to develop 5GW of floating wind power in the UK in January this year. Shell also said it would be looking to spend £25bn in renewables projects in the UK by the end of the decade, however the new tax arrangements might prompt a rethink given that the tax is expected to be levied annually until 2025. Earlier this month Shell shares also received a boost after the company announced it was revising up its oil and gas assets, on the back of higher refining margins, as it generates higher returns from higher prices. Improvements in refining margins in its chemicals and products division are expected to boost EBITDA by between $800m and $1,200m in Q2.

Barclays half-year results

Having seen some strong gains from 10-year lows back in 2020 Barclays shares hit their highest levels since 2018 earlier this year. Since those peaks the air has come out of the banking sector in so much that the shares hit one-year lows back in April, where they have struggled to recover against a deteriorating economic backdrop. When the bank reported its Q1 numbers management were not only combatting a difficult economic outlook, but were also dealing with questions about the competence of new CEO Venkat. The bank is facing a regulatory investigation over some of its trading products in the US, when he was in charge of controlling the banks risk environment. The mistake appears to have come about after it was realised that the bank sold nearly £28bn of exchange traded notes that track commodity prices over a three-year period and only registered £16bn of them with the SEC. It now has to repurchase the balance, which it is estimated will cost it over £500m, with the bank setting aside £540m in respect of the matter. In respect of its Q1 numbers the bank showed a decent performance with total revenues rising 10% to £6.5bn. Offsetting that was the fact that costs also rose by 15% to £4.1bn, however over £500m of that increase was in respect of the litigation factors above. Consequently, attributable profits declined 18% to £1.4bn. The Barclays UK business saw profits rise to £594m on revenues of £1.65bn, pointing to an improved interest rate environment which has seen net interest margins improve to 2.62%. Despite the cost-of-living squeeze there’s little evidence of an increase in credit card arrears. Customer deposits were stable at £260.3bn. The corporate and investment bank has seen profits before tax decline 13%, again primarily due to an increase in costs of 23% to £3bn, while investment banking fees fell 25% to £648m. Total revenues in CIB were £3.94bn, consisting of £1.6bn FICC, a solid 37% increase, a 13% rise in equities trading to £1.05bn. At the time the bank said it expected to be able to resume its buyback program some time towards the end of this quarter. This doesn’t seem likely now given that this quarter is likely to be equally as challenging if the recent numbers for US banks are any guide, where buybacks have been suspended, as banks there set aside higher loan loss provisions and battle against a fall in investment banking fees.

Apple Q3 results

See top three events, above

Amazon Q2 results

Amazon shares slid sharply after it revealed its Q1 numbers back at the end of April. The reason for the decline was a lower-than-expected Q2 revenue forecast. For Q1 revenues beat expectations, coming in at $116.44bn, with Web Services helping to drive the improvement with another record quarter of $18.44bn, up from $17.8bn in Q4. Despite this Amazon fell to a $3.8bn net loss due to recording a $7.6bn hit on its investment in Rivian. It was notable that advertising missed forecasts as companies pared back ad spend in the face of a tougher economic environment. For Q2 Amazon said it expects to see revenue come in between $116bn and $121bn, below market expectations of $125bn. Amazon has been raising its prices to combat the effect of higher costs, whether it be the cost of labour or energy prices, however margins are being pinched, falling to 3.2% in Q1, 5% lower than the same period a year ago. To give an indication of how much costs have risen in the space of a year, operating expenses in 2020 were $363bn, and rose to $445bn in 2021, and could well increase further in 2022. In the US its US Prime subscription rose to $139 from $119, while it has also started to surcharge some of its US sellers. In terms of new content, Amazon has also been spending large sums of money with a new Lord of the Rings series “Ring of Power” set to launch in September, as well as streaming rights for Thursday night football. It is also looking to monetise its purchase of MGM with a pay subscription channel on Prime Video. The recent stock split appears to have done little to support the share price, just above two-year lows. Profits are expected to come in at $0.16c a share.

Friday 29 July

US PCE inflation (June)

While headline CPI and PPI increased in June, the core measures decreased continuing a trend that goes back to Q1. Similarly, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which excludes food and energy costs and is closely monitored by the Fed, reached 5.3% in February before declining in every subsequent month, coming in at 4.7% in May. It will be interesting to see what the June reading tells us. Will we see another decline? Does the Fed still regard core PCE as its preferred measure of inflation? Recently, the Fed seems to have paid closer attention to headline CPI as the key inflation gauge that it uses to shape policy decisions.

EU flash CPI (July)

Having seen the ECB raise rates for the first time since 2011 last week, it’s unlikely that this will have a marked effect on how quickly inflationary pressures have been rising across the region. With inflation as high as 20% in some parts of the euro area, whether the headline rate is at -0.5% or -0.25% is neither here nor there. Having seen June CPI confirmed at 8.6%, only last week, the persistently high readings we’ve been seeing in respect of PPI, which is at over 30% in several parts of the EU, means we probably haven’t seen the peak yet. As such we could well see headline inflation rise closer to 9% in this week’s flash CPI for July.

NatWest Group half-year results

NatWest shares have also had a difficult year share price wise the shares dropping to one-year lows in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. More encouragingly the shares have recovered slightly better, relative to its peers. At the end of last year, the bank saw total profits for the year come in at £2.95bn, compared to a loss of £753m a year ago. The numbers were flattered enormously by the adding back of £1.28bn in loan losses reserves from 2020, nonetheless there was plenty to cheer from shareholders, of which the UK government is the main one, although since those numbers were released the government stake has fallen to 48.1% after the sale of £1.2bn worth of shares at the end of March. CEO Alison Rose said the bank expects to maintain ordinary dividends of around 40% of attributable profit, and to distribute a minimum of £1bn in each of 2022 and 2023, via a combination of ordinary and special dividends. Attributable profits in Q1 rose to £841m, helped by the release of £38m in credit impairments, with total income rising to over £3bn. Net interest margin rose to 2.46% in Q1, helped in no small part by the recent rises in interest rates, although whether this is sustained into Q2 remains to be seen. With other banks starting to add back into their impairment funds due to the rising cost of living any boost here runs the risk of being reversed. Mortgage lending was a key growth area in Q1 rising by £2.6bn, but could slow in Q2.

Index dividend schedule

Selected company results

MONDAY 25 JULY RESULTS Squarespace (US) Q2 TUESDAY 26 JULY RESULTS Alphabet (US) Q2 Chipotle Mexican Grill (US) Q2 Coca-Cola (US) Q2 easyJet (UK) Q3 Games Workshop (UK) Full-year General Electric (US) Q2 General Motors (US) Q2 McDonald's (US) Q2 Microsoft (US) Q4 Mondelez (US) Q2 Moody's (US) Q2 MSCI (US) Q2 Raytheon Technologies (US) Q2 Reach (UK) Half-year Skechers (US) Q2 Stryker (US) Q2 Unilever (UK) Half-year United Parcel Service (US) Q2 Visa (US) Q3 WEDNESDAY 27 JULY RESULTS Automatic Data Processing (US) Q4 Boeing (US) Q2 Bristol-Myers Squibb (US) Q2 British American Tobacco (UK) Half-year CME Group (US) Q2 Etsy (US) Q2 Ford Motor (US) Q2 GSK (UK) Half-year Invesco (US) Q2 Kraft Heinz (US) Q2 Lloyds Banking Group (UK) Half-year Meta Platforms (US) Q2 Morningstar (US) Q2 Netgear (US) Q2 Qualcomm (US) Q3 Reckitt Benckiser Group (UK) Half-year Rio Tinto (UK) Half-year ServiceNow (US) Q2 Unite Group (UK) Half-year Upwork (US) Q2 THURSDAY 28 JULY RESULTS Altria Group (US) Q2 Amazon (US) Q2 American Tower Corp (US) Q2 Anglo American (UK) Half-year Apple (US) Q3 BAE Systems (UK) Half-year Barclays (UK) Half-year BT Group (UK) Q1 Centrica (UK) Half-year Diageo (UK) Full-year First Solar (US) Q2 Foxtons (UK) Half-year Harley-Davidson (US) Q2 Hershey (US) Q2 Hertz Global Holdings (US) Q2 Honeywell International (US) Q2 Informa (UK) Half-year Intel (US) Q2 ITV (UK) Half-year Mastercard (US) Q2 National Express Group (UK) Half-year Pfizer (US) Q2 Relx (UK) Half-year Rentokil Initial (UK) Half-year Robert Walters (UK) Half-year Roku (US) Q2 Santander UK Group Holdings (UK) Q2 Schroders (UK) Half-year Segro (UK) Half-year Shell (UK) Half-year Smith & Nephew (UK) Half-year St James's Place (UK) Half-year Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Q2 Wingstop (US) Q2 FRIDAY 29 JULY RESULTS Aston Martin Lagonda Global (UK) Half-year AstraZeneca (UK) Half-year Colgate-Palmolive (US) Q2 Exxon Mobil (US) Q2 International Consolidated Air (UK) Half-year Intertek Group (UK) Half-year NatWest Group (UK) Half-year Rightmove (UK) Half-year Standard Chartered (UK) Half-year

Company announcements are subject to change. All the events listed above were correct at the time of writing.

