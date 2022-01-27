The Tesla share price has been under pressure for most of this month, and having fallen below its $1tn market cap, it's struggled to rally from the three-month lows seen earlier this week.

Tesla share price set to slide on supply chain problems

Last night’s Q4 results built on the decent figures seen in Q3. The company posted a record annual profit of $5.5bn, but warned that supply chain problems were likely to be a headwind moving into 2022, and which is likely to see Tesla's share price slide back when US markets open later today.

The supply chain constraints have meant that existing plants aren’t operating at full capacity, and are likely to continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The carmaker says it is still intent on seeing an annual growth rate for vehicle deliveries of 50%.

Q4 revenue and profit beat estimates

Q4 profit came in at $2.54 a share, on revenue of $17.72bn, beating expectations on both. Automotive margins remained steady, coming in at 30.6%, with the company delivering 308,600 cars, during the quarter, most of which were Model 3 and Model Y, accounting for almost 297,000. On an annual basis Tesla produced a total of 936,172 vehicles in 2021, with the hope that 2022 will push that total strongly above the 1m mark, to over 1.3m.

The company plans to open its new plant in Austin Texas, in order to build more Model Y cars, while the plant in Germany is also expected to open later this year. Both of these are still in “equipment test” phase” which suggests they still remain some way from being full-production ready, and that is a concern if they are able to deliver on their growth targets.

On the Cybertruck project, production here appears to have been pushed back into 2023, with Tesla saying that no new models will be produced this year, and that the focus will remain on its current range of vehicles.

Competition set to intensify

Competition in this sector set to become much more intense over the next few years, with the arrival of new competition in the form of Rivian, as well as having to cope with the likes of Ford, General Motors and Volkswagen looking to ramp up their electric vehicle offerings.

Tesla will have to work much harder to maintain its rich valuation, even if it continues to generate the record profits that it has been doing, and this could put pressure on Tesla's share price. Let's not forget, Tesla is still worth more than the likes of Volkswagen, Toyota and Ford combined, and yet doesn't sell anywhere near as many cars.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.