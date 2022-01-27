Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Earnings

Tesla share price hits a speed bump

Tesla share price: A Tesla car being recharged

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

27 Jan 2022, 07:30

The Tesla share price has been under pressure for most of this month, and having fallen below its $1tn market cap, it's struggled to rally from the three-month lows seen earlier this week.

Tesla share price set to slide on supply chain problems

Last night’s Q4 results built on the decent figures seen in Q3. The company posted a record annual profit of $5.5bn, but warned that supply chain problems were likely to be a headwind moving into 2022, and which is likely to see Tesla's share price slide back when US markets open later today.

The supply chain constraints have meant that existing plants aren’t operating at full capacity, and are likely to continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The carmaker says it is still intent on seeing an annual growth rate for vehicle deliveries of 50%.

Q4 revenue and profit beat estimates

Q4 profit came in at $2.54 a share, on revenue of $17.72bn, beating expectations on both. Automotive margins remained steady, coming in at 30.6%, with the company delivering 308,600 cars, during the quarter, most of which were Model 3 and Model Y, accounting for almost 297,000. On an annual basis Tesla produced a total of 936,172 vehicles in 2021, with the hope that 2022 will push that total strongly above the 1m mark, to over 1.3m.

The company plans to open its new plant in Austin Texas, in order to build more Model Y cars, while the plant in Germany is also expected to open later this year. Both of these are still in “equipment test” phase” which suggests they still remain some way from being full-production ready, and that is a concern if they are able to deliver on their growth targets.

On the Cybertruck project, production here appears to have been pushed back into 2023, with Tesla saying that no new models will be produced this year, and that the focus will remain on its current range of vehicles.

Competition set to intensify

Competition in this sector set to become much more intense over the next few years, with the arrival of new competition in the form of Rivian, as well as having to cope with the likes of Ford, General Motors and Volkswagen looking to ramp up their electric vehicle offerings.

Tesla will have to work much harder to maintain its rich valuation, even if it continues to generate the record profits that it has been doing, and this could put pressure on Tesla's share price. Let's not forget, Tesla is still worth more than the likes of Volkswagen, Toyota and Ford combined, and yet doesn't sell anywhere near as many cars. 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Analysis

What do you do in a downtrend market?

Panic selling can often lead to unnecessary losses once the markets bounce back. There are some tools you could use to hedge your current positions.

27 Jan 2022
News

Powell’s hawkish tilt set to see a sharply lower European open
FX Analysis

NZD weakens, New Zealand’s inflation hits a three-decade high
Top Movers

US stocks gave up early gains on the Fed’s decision

Related articles

News

Powell’s hawkish tilt set to see a sharply lower European open

There was always the risk that yesterday’s strong rebound was predicated on the premise that the Federal Reserve might feel compelled to be less hawkish about policy

27 Jan 2022
Top Movers

US stocks gave up early gains on the Fed’s decision

It was a wild session in the US markets overnight with the Fed meeting causing volatility by the close.

26 Jan 2022
News

Stock markets rip higher as we look to the Fed

26 Jan 2022
Earnings

Diageo share price in high spirits ahead of half-year earnings

Investors raised a glass to drinks giant Diageo (DGE.L) last year. With the Diageo share price gaining more than 40% in 2021, will the stock continue to hit heady heights after Diageo reports first-half earnings for its 2022 fiscal year on 27 January?

26 Jan 2022
burger-close

Please select a country

EMEA

Deutschland

España

France

Ireland

Italia

Norge

Österreich

Polska

Sverige

United Kingdom

APAC

NAFTA

INTERNATIONAL