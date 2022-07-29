Special dividend set to boost NatWest share price

For so long NatWest Group has been the ugly duckling of the UK banking sector, however in the last 18 months there has been increasing signs that it is putting its legacy problems behind it.

Earlier this year the NatWest share price hit three-year highs before dropping to one-year lows in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but have since recovered back to where they started the year, outperforming the likes of Lloyds and Barclays.

At the end of its last financial year, the bank saw total profits come in at £2.95bn, compared to a loss of £753m the year before. After today’s H1 numbers the bank looks on course to comfortably beat that number for the current financial year, and more importantly the numbers this year so far haven’t been flattered by the release of loan loss reserves.

Last year these addbacks totalled £1.28bn but even then, there was plenty to cheer from shareholders, of which the UK government is the main one.

Since then, the government stake has fallen to 48.1% after the sale of £1.2bn worth of shares at the end of March.

Looking ahead CEO Alison Rose said earlier this year that the bank expects to maintain ordinary dividends of around 40% of attributable profit, and to distribute a minimum of £1bn in each of 2022 and 2023, via a combination of ordinary and special dividends, and in today’s numbers she has started to deliver on that.

The bank got off to a reasonable start to the year posting attributable profits in Q1 of £841m, helped by the release of £38m in credit impairments, with total income rising to over £3bn.

As we look at today’s Q2 numbers this momentum appears to have been maintained despite the worsening economic outlook, with another total income of £3.2bn, taking H1 income to £6.2bn.

Attributable profit to shareholders rose to just over £1bn, pushing H1 profits up to £1.89bn, as net interest margins improved from 2.46% in Q1 to 2.72% in Q2, taking H1 NIM to 2.59%.

With other banks starting to add back into their impairment funds due to the rising cost of living NatWest appears to be running counter to this, adding back £54m during the first half.

It was notable that the retail side of the business did see H1 impairments of £26m, however this was more than offset by addbacks in other parts of the business.

Net loans to customers rose to £188.7bn, from £184.7bn in Q1, and up by £6.5bn in the first half of the year. £5.9bn of this was by way of mortgages, with lending evenly split between Q1 and Q2, with the remaining £600m being made up of credit card and loan balances.

Customer deposits increased to £ 190.5bn.

The bank said it was on track to meet cost targets, with an expectation that it would see net interest margin of 2.7% for the full year in the Go-Forward group

How to trade the financial markets A guide to spread betting and trading CFDs, with examples of different trading strategies and an introduction to the three pillars of trading. get this free report



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.