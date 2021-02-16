Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Stock Watch

Palantir's share price slips post Q4 numbers

Palantir share price: the Palantir logo on a mobile screen

Written by

David Madden

MARKET ANALYST

16 Feb 2021, 13:15

Palantir Technologies’ share price was higher in pre-market trading, but the stock is now in the red following the release of its fourth quarter results.

The loss per share in the final quarter was $0.08c, while equity analysts were anticipating EPS of $0.02c. Fourth quarter revenue jumped by 40% to $322m, exceeding the $300.7m forecast. Over the three-month period, the company signed 21 new contracts worth at least $5m. Palantir predicts that first-quarter sales will rise by 45%, and guidance stands at $331-$333m, topping the $308.3m projected by equity analysts.

Palantir share price dips despite big contracts

Palantir Technologies specialises in developing software and data analytics tools. Data is big business; tech giants like Facebook and Google are known to have colossal amounts of data on their users, which makes them very popular with advertisers. Data analysis has become very important in the world of politics too. 

In recent months, Palantir signed contracts with IBM, BP, the US army, the NHS and Rio Tinto, underlining the growing hype around the industry.

Volatility follows first public numbers

The Palantir Technologies share price saw a lot of volatility in the wake of its third quarter numbers announcement in November – it was the first earnings update since the company went public. Revenue was $289.4m, topping the $279.4m consensus estimate. In that three-month period, commercial and government agencies revenue increased by 35% and 68% respectively. Fees from government bodies now account for 56% of total revenue The operating loss was $847.8m but that was due to an $847m stock-based compensation charge. Palantir nudged up its full-year revenue forecast.

In the past couple of months, Citigroup and Jefferies upped their price target for the Palantir share price. In fact, Jefferies lifted it twice; in January, the bank raised its price target from $18 to $30, and then it was increased from $30 to $40.

The Palantir Technologies share price traded in a relatively small range between September - when it listed on the stock market - and early November, since then it has been in a strong uptrend. The stock hit a record high late last month. While it holds above the $20.00 area, the bullish trend is likely to continue, a break above the all-time high, should put $50.00 on the radar. A move below $20.00, should pave the way for further losses.      


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

A weaker US dollar is supporting a new potential commodities super cycle

The Year of the Metal Ox has started on an auspicious footing where key Asian benchmark stock indices continue to build on solid gains.

16 Feb 2021
News

Rising recovery optimism keeps markets buoyant
News

FTSE 100 outperforms, commodities rally
News

Europe set for a higher open, as Nikkei edges above 30,000

Related articles

Market Outlook

The week ahead: UK & US retail sales; Barclays, NatWest results

Read our pick of the top stories to look out for this week (15-19 February), and view our key company earnings schedule.

12 Feb 2021
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for week commencing 15 February 2021.

12 Feb 2021
Stock Watch

Will AstraZeneca's share price receive a shot in the arm?

The AstraZeneca share price hasn’t seen much uptick, despite pharma’s enhanced status during the pandemic. Read our full-year results preview.

10 Feb 2021