Outperformance in cyclical/value theme play is likely to persist

The rotation into US cyclical/value and small-caps stocks had been reinforced as seen in the performance of the major US benchmark stock indices yesterday, 06 January after the Senate flipped towards the Democrats post Georgia runoff election.

The Dow Jones Industrials Average and Russel 2000 that are heavily weighting towards cyclical/value and US domestically small-caps stocks respectively recorded stellar gains of 1.44% (30829) and 3.98% (2057) that pushed them to another fresh record all-time highs. In contrast, indices that have significant weightages in Big Techs (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google) underperformed; Nasdaq 100 -1.40% (12623) and S&P 500 +0.57% (3748).

All three branches of the US legislation (Presidency, House & Senate) are now under controlled by the Democrats, hence markets participants now are looking ahead for more potential fiscal stimulus packages being improved (benefits cyclical & domestically oriented value small caps stocks) while the push for anti-trust measures against US Big Tech firms my gain more traction in Congress. Also, the sell-off seen in Nasdaq 100 dragged down the rest of the broader technology sector; Semiconductors (SOXX) -0.32%, Cybersecurity (HACK) -0.51%, Cloud Computing ( CLOU) -2.87%.

The latest US central bank, Federal Reserve’s minutes for Dec FOMC had indicated Fed officials supported providing advance notice before the Fed makes changes to its 120 billion in monthly bond purchases ($80 billion in Treasury Bonds & $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities). In addition, officials believed any changes in the pace of bond purchases would not be based on “specific numerical criteria or thresholds” which reiterated that the Fed is willingly to let inflation to “run hot” for a while before altering the direction of its monetary policy. In a nutshell, the latest Fed minutes had indicated a dovish Fed that is not in hurry to turn off the “liquidity tap”.

Meanwhile, the out-going Trump administration is in consideration to add China’ Big Tech firms, Alibaba and Tencent into a blacklist of Chinese companies that are allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinse military, the same treatment as several Chinese telecoms and oil firms.

If such proposal materialises, Alibaba and Tencent shares are likely to be delisted from US stock exchanges and also removed from global benchmark indices compiled by S&P, FTSE and MSCI. Shares of Alibaba and Tencent traded in the Hong Kong Exchange recorded losses of -4.26% and -3.52% respectively at this time of the writing. Also, the Hang Seng Technology Index declined by -2.77% from its current all-time high close of 8609 printed yesterday, 06 January.

Most Asian stock markets are having a positive feedback loop so from the outperformance of US cyclicals/value and small-caps theme play; Japan’s Nikkei 225 +1.85% (27560), South Korea’s KOSPI 200 +2.45% (411.80), China’s CSI 300 +1.01% (5472), Hang Seng Index +0.10% (27660), Australia’s ASX 200 +1.78% (6725), Singapore’s STI +1.31% (2900) at this time of the writing.



