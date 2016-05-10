Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
News

Oil rally and Greek progress drive stock markets upward

Written by

Colin Cieszynski

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

10 May 2016, 21:30

In addition to rising energy prices, news that the EU has come up with a three stage pathway toward debt relief for Greece also helped to propel markets higher Tuesday. After Greece passed its latest round of reform measures, Eurogroup finance ministers indicated they are looking at a three stage process involving debt management, longer grace and payment periods and additional assistance over 2-3 years.

Any chain is only as strong as its weakest link, and Greece’s ongoing financial problems have been dragging on the Euro project for several years now. The potential for progress toward a real solution for Greece, along with rising energy prices sparked a broad based rally for stocks. While materials and energy have been leading the charge, clawing back a good chunk of yesterday’s losses, banks have also benefitted as their risk exposure to Greece and to resource producers eases a bit.

Renewed enthusiasm for resource stocks in North America may carry through to today’s Australia trading. Japanese stocks, meanwhile, may continue to benefit from the retreating Yen which has taken much of the recent pressure off.


Corporate News

Electronic Arts    $0.50 vs street $0.42, sales $924M vs street $888M, guides next Q EPS to ($0.05) below street $0.19

Walt Disney    $1.36 vs street $1.39, sales $12.97B below street $13.20B

Economic News

Significant announcements released overnight include:

China foreign investment    6.0% vs street 5.0% and previous 7 8%

UK NIESR 2016 GDP Forecast     cut to 2.0% from 2.3%

UK same store sales        (0.9%) vs street 0.5%
UK trade balance         (£3.8B) vs street (£4.2B)

Germany industrial production    0.3% vs street 1.1%
Germany trade balance        €26.0B vs street €20.6B


Upcoming significant economic announcements include:

(Note: 11:30 am in Sydney/Melbourne is currently 1:30 pm in Auckland, 4:30 pm in Vancouver, 7:30 pm in Toronto/Montréal, 12:30 am in London and 8:30 am in Singapore)  

10:30 am AEST        Australia consumer confidence        previous 95.1

9:30 am BST        UK industrial production            street (0.4%)
9:30 am BST        UK manufacturing production        street (1.9%)

8:45 am EDT        Bank of Canada Wilkins speaking

10:30 am EDT        US DOE crude oil inventories        street 0.75 mmbbls
10:30 am EDT        US DOE gasoline inventories        street (0.5 mmbbls)

 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Stock Watch

What to expect from the Wise IPO

The global payments fintech is heading to the London Stock Exchange. What will investors make of the latest company to list?

18 Jun 2021
Earnings

How will the US banks’ share prices fare during earning season?
Updates

Space stocks and ETFs to watch
Earnings

Will the Ocado share price deliver or drop-off?

Related articles

Earnings

How will the US banks’ share prices fare during earning season?

What can the market expect as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and more get ready to release their latest results?

07 Jul 2021
Updates

Space stocks and ETFs to watch

Discover some of the top space stocks and ETFs right now that are involved in space exploration, mining and technology.

05 Jul 2021
Earnings

Will the Ocado share price deliver or drop-off?

After hitting highs for the year in January, the Ocado share price has steadied recently. Will the economic reopening help or hinder the delivery specialist? Read our H1 preview

05 Jul 2021