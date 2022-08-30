Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 31/08/22

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

30 Aug 2022, 23:00

ASX Market Board

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!

 

Content Summary

  • APAC Daily
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
  • ASX Economic Calendar
  • Idea of the Day
  • Economic Calendars

APAC Daily

Click here to access our CMC APAC Morning Report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)

AUS Macro Table

Global Markets Commentary

Global Markets Headlines

Click on the hyperlink for further information on the headlines, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform or can follow us on Twitter @Azeem__Sheriff & @CMCMarketsAUSNZ

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)

ASX Economic Calendar

Click here for the earnings reports image

Idea of the Day

(SEK – SEEK Ltd)

  • Potential SELL
  • Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Although employment is tight, the unemployment rate is 3.4%, as rate rises start to kick in in the coming months, we will see the unemployment rate tick up (Fed Chair Powell mentioned in his speed that it's going to get very tough for households).

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)

 

Background image

How to trade the financial markets

A guide to spread betting and trading CFDs, with examples of different trading strategies and an introduction to the three pillars of trading.

get this free report
Mobile trading app


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Related products

Pricing is indicative. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Client sentiment is provided by CMC Markets for general information only, is historical in nature and is not intended to provide any form of trading or investment advice - it must not form the basis of your trading or investment decisions.

Latest from CMC

News

Higher rates send Wall Street lower, Asian markets set to fall

Risk-off prevail, bond yields rise, USD and EUR strengthen, oil slumps, gold slips

Tina Teng -

30 Aug 2022

Bank holiday hangover for sterling and the FTSE100

Sterling under pressure with FTSE100 set to open lower

Wall Street cut losses as energy stocks regain steam, Asian markets set to open higher

Related articles

Reports

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 30/08/22

Check out our daily edition of the ASX 'Need 4 speed' read covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.

Azeem Sheriff -

29 Aug 2022

Reports

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 29/08/22

Check out our daily edition of the ASX 'Need 4 speed' read covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.

Azeem Sheriff -

28 Aug 2022

Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 29 August 2022.

CMC Markets -

26 Aug 2022
burger-close

Please select a country

EMEA

Deutschland

España

France

Ireland

Italia

Norge

Österreich

Polska

Sverige

United Kingdom

APAC

NAFTA

INTERNATIONAL