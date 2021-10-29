Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 66% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Earnings

NatWest share price slips despite rise in profits

NatWest logo

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

29 Oct 2021, 08:15

Having seen decent numbers from Lloyds and Barclays, expectations were high for NatWest Group’s Q3 numbers today.

NatWest share price has been a notable outperformer so far this year, its shares up over 35%, and at 20-month highs, so the bar was quite high for today’s Q3 numbers, and quite frankly the market reaction has been a little underwhelming, with the shares dropping to the bottom of the FTSE100.

Revenues were positive coming in ahead of expectations at £2.77bn.

Profits attributable to shareholders came in at £674m, well above last year’s £61m, and while they were ahead of expectations, they were still almost half the level they were in Q2, with the bank adding back £242m in respect of non-performing loans, making a total of £949m added back so far year to date.

This was offset by the bank taking a charge of £294m after pleading guilty to three criminal charges of money laundering earlier this month.

Looking past the quarterly numbers the bank is still well ahead of where it was a year ago, with profits year to date at £2.5bn, compared to a £644m loss over the same period in 2020.

The bank still continues to struggle where net interest margins are concerned, as they fell back to 1.54%, from 1.61% in Q2.

In terms of lending and client activity NatWest reported similar trends to Lloyds before it. With net loans to customers rising to £180.5bn, with mortgage lending quite strong. Personal loans and credit card lending was a little more subdued, however it still rose by £100m, reflecting a willingness perhaps of the consumer to spend more money as the economy reopened over the summer.     

Customer deposits across the different divisions rose by £9.1bn, with retail seeing an increase to £186.3bn from £184.1bn.

The bank kept its full year guidance unchanged, saying it was optimistic about the UK economy going forward with low levels of loan defaults, due to lower levels of unemployment.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Market Outlook

S&P 500 bulls may be running on borrowed time

Risk assets seems to be on a tear to the upside at this moment

29 Oct 2021
Stock Watch

Will Q3 results drive further growth in Tesla's share price?
News

EU CPI set to hit a 13 year high, EU GDP in focus
News

Shell drags on the FTSE 100, as Lloyds beats expectations

Related articles

News

EU CPI set to hit a 13 year high, EU GDP in focus

We saw yet another day of record highs for US stocks yesterday, this time the S&P500 and Nasdaq setting the tone,

29 Oct 2021
News

Shell drags on the FTSE 100, as Lloyds beats expectations

European markets have had a mixed session today, with the FTSE 100 and DAX lagging the rest of Europe.

28 Oct 2021
Earnings

Shell share price slips after profits fall short

The Royal Dutch Shell share price has been one of the outperformers on the FTSE 100 this year, which is unsurprising considering the recent surge in natural gas and crude oil prices.

28 Oct 2021
burger-close

Please select a country

EMEA

Deutschland

España

France

Ireland

Italia

Norge

Österreich

Polska

Sverige

United Kingdom

APAC

NAFTA

INTERNATIONAL