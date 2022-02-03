Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Updates

Meta mania sinks Nasdaq, Asia markets will be under pressure

amazon

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

03 Feb 2022, 22:35

Asia markets will be under pressure following the overnight tech rout led by Facebook parent Meta Platforms. Meta shares plunged 26% after the company missed earnings and first-quarter guidance. SPI futures are down 1.1%, indicating a drop on the S&P/ASX 200  when the market opens and the NZX 50 is down 0.8% in the first hour of trade on Friday.  

US stocks 

US stocks snapped a four-day winning streak with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding 1.5%, the S&P 500 down 2.44%, and the Nasdaq slumping 3.7%. Ten out of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 closed in the red, communication services falling 6.52% due to Meta Platforms showing the biggest one-day drop in its history to an 18-month low.

Amazon fell more than 7% before releasing a strong quarterly earnings report that pushed the share price 18% higher in after-hours trading. Snap sank 23% to a 12-month low before its earnings report, but the stocks surged 52% after hours after posting its first quarterly net profit.

Nasdaq cut losses by 1.7% in after-hours futures market trading.  

US jobless claims fell to 238,000 for the week ended January 29, slightly lower than consensus. The ADP jobs data unexpectedly dropped by 301,000 in January, with the forecast of a 150,000 increase. The non-farm payrolls data is scheduled for release on Friday.  

Treasuries  

The US bond yields were higher. The 10-year US Treasury yield consolidated at 1.82%, and the 2-year US Treasury yield traded at 1.88%.  

Commodities  

WTI crude oil was up 2.13%, to $US90.14 per barrel, the highest since 2014. Brent crude gained 1.7%, to $US91. The oil price has been soaring amid undersupply and the Ukraine-Russia crisis. Gold bounced off session lows at $US1,788, to close at $US1,806.2. 

Currencies 

The US dollar index fell for the fourth straight trading day as the Eurodollar popped on the ECB’s President Christine Lagarde’s comments on inflation. Lagarde said the inflation outlook was tilted to the upside. The Eurodollar was up 135 points, or 1.19%, against the US dollar on the expectation of rate increases by the ECB this year. The US dollar also fell against the pound after the Bank of England raised interest rates by 25 basis points and started to reduce its balance sheet.  

Cryptocurrencies  

Cryptocurrencies were little changed overnight. Falls in tech shares weigh on the digital coins markets.   


