Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets, CFDs, OTC options or any of our other products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CMC Markets Logo
Log inTrade

Markets anticipate collapse in ZEW Europe survey

Luis Francisco Ruiz

Market Analyst

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

14 Apr 2025, 15:05

An EU flag superimposed over a wet euro. superimposed over a financial chart.

A strong loss of economic momentum

Recent sentiment indicators show a dramatic drop in economic confidence during the height of the trade war. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index hit 50.8 last Friday, its second-lowest level this century. Meanwhile, Europe’s Sentix index experienced its second-largest decline ever, reaching recession-like readings.

Volatility in polls and markets go hand in hand

Sentiment indices and markets are closely linked. The recent surge in volatility, comparable to the three most stressful events of this century (Covid in 2020, the 2008 financial crisis, and 9/11), therefore weighs heavily on survey results. Sentiment levels have also dropped to lows typically seen during recessions.

It's raining on the wet for the economy, as uncertainty has been high in recent months and continues to rise; The US Trade Policy Uncertainty Index has reached historic highs, well above 2018’s US-China trade war.

ZEW survey due tomorrow

In this environment, the ZEW analyst survey is set to be released tomorrow at 10am (UK time). This report shows analysts' expectations for economic sentiment, stock markets, currencies, and interest rates across various economies. Markets anticipate a sharp drop in the index for both Germany and Europe, which would erase the Q1 2025 recovery driven by Germany’s political stability and public spending packages.

EUR/USD on weekly chart with ATR (14), CMC Markets platform 04/14/25

Given the sharp decline in European surveys, it's uncertain whether EUR/USD can sustain its recent rally and break through two key resistance levels: the zone from $1.1214 to $1.1275 and the long-term downtrend. Likewise, it remains to be seen if the DAX can hold its rebound and stay above the underlying uptrend.

Germany 40 on daily chart with MACD, CMC Markets platform 04/14/25
Background image

Find your flow: four principles for trading in the zone

Learn about the four trading principles of preparation, psychology, strategy, and intuition, and gain key trading insights from some of the world's top investors.

Get this free report
Mobile trading app


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Related products

Pricing is indicative. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Client sentiment is provided by CMC Markets for general information only, is historical in nature and is not intended to provide any form of trading or investment advice - it must not form the basis of your trading or investment decisions.

Latest from CMC

DAX still far from a bottom as US Treasury bonds flood the market

Market crash: great reset or opportunity?

Related articles

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK inflation, US retail sales, Netflix results

Read our preview of major market events in the week beginning Monday, 14 April 2025, with actionable trading ideas and our key market events calendar.

Michael J. Kramer -

11 Apr 2025

Market update

DAX still far from a bottom as US Treasury bonds flood the market

Learn more about how President Trump's tariffs have impacted the DAX and US 10-year Treasury yields.

Jochen Stanzl -

09 Apr 2025