How Esports stocks took over the virtual world

Esports, or electronic sports, is where players compete in sports or competitions through video games. Following a huge rise in both popularity and industry revenue in the 2010s, investing in esports companies and trading on esports stocks has become increasingly popular.

The rise and rise of esports stocks

This world of competitive, multiplayer video gaming has its origins in amateur organised competitions. Esports recognition began in Asia, with South Korea first licensing professional gamers in 2000. In the 2010s, esports became an extremely important sector of the video gaming industry, as online streaming platforms such as Twitch (now owned by Amazon) and YouTube grew. By the late 2010s, esports had an audience of millions all around the world.

With professional sports leagues and teams collaborating with video game companies, esports fandom has grown increasingly along with its reputation and industry investment. As its popularity and viewership greatly increases, traditional sports leagues have taken an interest. The National Basketball Association (NBA) has collaborated with video game holding company Take-Two Interactive Software and created the first esports league to be managed by a professional sports league, while Major League Soccer (MLS) followed suit in 2018 by joining forces with EA Sports and establishing eMLS.

It’s not just teams, but athletes who are getting involved. Basketball legend Michael Jordan invested over $20m in franchise aXiomatic Gaming, which owns the popular esports organisation, Team Liquid, while NBA superstars Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala teamed up off the court to invest in esports organisation TSM, who compete at a professional level in League of Legends and Fortnite. NFL Hall of Fame legend, Steve Young, was also involved with investing in TSM, and NFL wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., together with basketballer Kevin Durant, made significant investments in Vision Esports.

Electronic Arts (EA)

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO)

Tencent Holdings (TCEHY)

Huya ( HUYA )

