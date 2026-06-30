H2 outlook: is the stock market preparing for the next AI wave?

Summer is never neutral

Summer has a habit of testing financial markets. This year, seasonal trends coincide with elevated overbought conditions and exceptional concentration around artificial intelligence (AI), creating an environment that invites investors to consider where the next wave of this cycle may emerge.

The "sell in May and go away" pattern, also known as the "Halloween effect", is one of the most widely studied seasonal anomalies in financial markets. While its results are not consistent across every historical period, numerous studies suggest returns between May and October tend to be weaker than those between November and April.

There are several explanations for this phenomenon. However, the most convincing is also the simplest. During the summer months, market liquidity and depth tend to decline, increasing sensitivity to unexpected news and the potential for higher volatility. Summer does not create problems - it simply amplifies existing imbalances.

And this summer, several important imbalances are already in place.

Indices: a mature bull market and extreme concentration

Beyond the caution that traders and investors traditionally associate with the summer months, major equity indices are showing many of the signs of a mature bull market.

Longer-term price oscillators, both weekly and monthly, remain at elevated overbought levels. The trend itself remains firmly positive, but its maturity is becoming increasingly evident.

Nasdaq 100, 2014 - present

Sources: TradingView, Luis Ruiz

However, perhaps the most striking feature of the current market is not the scale of the rally, but its concentration.

The technology sector now accounts for nearly one-third of global equity market capitalisation. Several concentration metrics are now above the levels observed during the late-1990s technology bubble. While today's fundamental backdrop is clearly different, questions around the sustainability of current valuations have once again moved to the forefront of investor debate.

AI remains the key driver

Regardless of whether one believes current conditions constitute a bubble, it is difficult to dispute what has been the primary driver of financial markets in recent years.

AI has become this cycle's defining narrative. Yet, as with most major technological revolutions, its development has not been linear. Instead, it has progressed in phases, with two major waves emerging so far.

The first wave was led by hyperscalers and Nvidia . This was the stage in which investors discovered the potential of large language models, accelerated computing and the explosion in AI-related investment.

A second wave, equally remarkable in scale, subsequently emerged, centred on semiconductors and memory manufacturers. Over recent months, companies such as Micron Technology , Samsung and SK Hynix have experienced substantial revaluations, driven by growing demand for computational infrastructure.

AI cycle sector performance, 2020 - present

Sources: TradingView, Luis Ruiz

What if the next wave lies elsewhere?

Joining this second wave at current valuation levels and in overbought conditions, particularly as markets enter the summer period, may not appeal to all investors.

At the same time, several sectors that have lagged behind during the latest phase of the rally present a rather different picture. In many cases, they continue to trade at more moderate valuations, and business models maintain a traditionally defensive profile - a combination that has historically tended to perform relatively well during the summer months.

Importantly, many of these sectors play an important role within the broader AI ecosystem. Not by developing models or computing power directly, but by providing the physical infrastructure required to support and sustain its growth.

This does not necessarily imply that a rotation is imminent. Yet, after several years of highly concentrated leadership, it may be worth looking beyond the most obvious beneficiaries of AI and paying closer attention to the foundations that support it.

The next phase of the AI cycle may ultimately depend less on who develops the technology, and more on who enables its deployment at scale.