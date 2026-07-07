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FTSE 100 set for 10,660 open as house prices and NATO summit come into focus

The FTSE 100 is expected to open around 10,660 as investors assess stronger UK house-price data and the NATO summit in Ankara.

Andreas Lipkow - Headshot (600x600)
written by
Andreas Lipkow

Chief Market Analyst

07 Jul 2026, 08:00

FTSE 100 expected to open at 10,660

The FTSE 100 is expected to open at around 10,660 on Tuesday, with investors weighing domestic housing data and geopolitical developments ahead of the UK market open.

The latest Lloyds/Halifax House Price Index showed UK house prices rose by 0.2% in June, ahead of expectations for a 0.1% increase. The reading points to at least a short-term stabilisation in the UK housing market, although affordability remains an important constraint for households.

NATO summit puts defence stocks in focus

Attention will also turn to the two-day NATO summit in Ankara, which begins today and could influence defence stocks across Europe. Markets expect NATO member states to reaffirm their commitment to increased defence spending, with particular focus on the United States' strategic positioning and future military commitments.

Any announcements on procurement, funding or alliance priorities are likely to be closely watched by investors in the defence sector. The summit may therefore provide an additional catalyst for European defence stocks, even as broader UK market direction remains shaped by domestic data and global risk sentiment.

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