Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
News

Europe set to open higher as Bank of Japan keeps policy unchanged

trader looking at screens

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

18 Mar 2022, 06:25

European and US stocks have continued to recover lost ground this week, despite there being little prospect of a ceasefire, or imminent cessation of hostilities, between Russia and Ukraine.

We did falter a little bit during the European trading session after the Kremlin poured cold water on reports of major progress on peace talks, calling them “wrong,” reinforcing the risk that it pays to be sceptical about reports around peace talks.

It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Russia’s interest in a negotiated agreement probably doesn’t extend beyond optics, and that it isn’t serious about a cessation of hostilities.

There is also the added complication that any ceasefire would require a major climbdown from one side or the other, and with their respective positions still being miles apart, and Russia still targeting civilians, an imminent de-escalation doesn’t look likely at this point.

The effect of this scepticism was to send oil prices sharply higher, while the IEA warned on the prospect of supply shortages in the coming months.

This week we’ve seen the Federal Reserve, as well as the Bank of England raise interest rates by 0.25%, with the Fed adopting a hawkish hike, with the prospect of another 6 rate increases, while the Bank of England raised rates for the third meeting in succession, while playing down the prospect of more aggressive action.

This saw both the US dollar and the pound underperform yesterday, in a classic case of buy the rumour sell the news. What particularly stood out was the lack of any negative impact on stock markets, although bond market reaction suggested that the risk of a policy mistake was rising as yield curves flattened further.  

The Australian dollar was amongst the best performers after the latest unemployment numbers came in ahead of expectations, raising the prospect that the RBA will eventually have to drop its dovish narrative and bring forward the timing of rate hikes of their own.  

Today’s European open looks set to be a positive one despite there being little prospect of a ceasefire in the near term as we head into the weekend, with stocks looking to finish higher for the second week in succession.

It’s important to note that sentiment remains fragile, and that the risk of further escalation remains a real concern despite the gains of the last two weeks, as Russia continue to get bogged down by rugged Ukrainian resistance.  

There’s little data of note today after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged.

Also worth noting is US President Biden is set to speak to China’s President Xi Jinping with the topic of Russia’s war in Ukraine set to be high on the agenda with the US hoping that Xi will be able to exert his influence on Putin and try and push him towards a ceasefire.       

EUR/USD – pushed back above the 1.1100 area yesterday, posting a two-week high in the process. If we hold above 1.1020, we could see further gains towards 1.1240. Key support remains down near trend line support from the 2017 lows, at 1.0800. Below 1.0780 opens the risk of a move towards 1.0600.  

GBP/USD – got rebuffed at the 1.3200/10 area yesterday. We now need to get back above 1.3200 to minimise the risk of a move towards 1.2800, on a break below 1.2980. Above 1.3220 targets the 1.3400 area. 

EUR/GBP – failed at the highs this week at 0.8455 yesterday. We need to see a move through the 0.8480 level to kick on towards the December peaks at 0.8580. On the downside we need to break below the 0.8370 level and target 0.8320.

USD/JPY – risk remains for a move towards the 120.00 area, while above 116.20. Interim support at 117.80.  


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Market Outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE rate decisions; Cineworld, Deliveroo, Ocado results

Read our preview of key economic and company events in the week commencing 14 March 2022, and view our corporate earnings schedule.

11 Mar 2022
Analysis

The impact of Ukraine-Russia war on crypto assets
News

US stocks extend gains, oil reclaims $100, USD weakens further
News

FTSE100 outperforms after Kremlin says nyet

Related articles

News

US stocks extend gains, oil reclaims $100, USD weakens further

Asia markets are set to open higher following the third straight day rebound

17 Mar 2022
News

FTSE100 outperforms after Kremlin says nyet

Markets in Europe initially started the day on the front foot, taking their cues from another positive Asia session, and residual optimism over Russia, Ukraine peace talks.

17 Mar 2022
Earnings

Cineworld share price boosted by a better second half

Cineworld shares rallied after the company's full-year update showed that performance improved in the second half of 2021, as Covid restrictions eased.

17 Mar 2022
News

Fed raises rates as expected, Bank of England up next?

Markets carried over a strong session from Asia yesterday, although some of the gains were underpinned by hopes of a ceasefire and a peace plan between Russia and Ukraine.

17 Mar 2022
burger-close

Please select a country

EMEA

Deutschland

España

France

Ireland

Italia

Norge

Österreich

Polska

Sverige

United Kingdom

APAC

NAFTA

INTERNATIONAL