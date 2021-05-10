Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Elon Musk aka “Dogefather” “hustle” comments torpedoed Dogecoin but no contagion effect

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

10 May 2021, 03:20

Meme-based Dogecoin has rallied by an astonishing +11,900% year-to-date from a low of US$0.0046 at the start of the year to print an all-time high of 0.7605 on 8 May before Elon Musk’s “Saturday Live Night” debut. Its tremendous return surpassed Bitcoin/USD (+103% YTD) and Ethereum/USD (+437% YTD) plus all other financial assets so far in 2021.

Given such a winning streak of Dogecoin’s upside momentum, it has attracted lots of traders’ attention and particularly millennials who tend to have closer association by its meme-based satire and have organised “watch parties” to hear any positive comments on Dogecoin from Elon Musk ahead of the “Saturday Night Live” show.

Hence given such optimism, the risk of the aged old “buy the rumour, sell the news” behaviour increases and when Elon Musk’s lacklustre “hustle” comment on Dogecoin came out, it plummeted by -33% to US$0.46. On the contrary, the major cryptocurrencies did not follow suit with Ethereum that has managed to rally by +2.9% over the same period to print a fresh all-high of US$3,980 over the weekend. Thus, the plunge seen in Dogecoin does not seem to be having a contagion effect on the rest of the major cryptocurrencies at this juncture.  


