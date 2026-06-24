DAX recovers from intraday lows as US Big Tech remains under pressure
The DAX recovered from Tuesday's lows, but another rejection near 25,000 and pressure on US Big Tech leave sentiment fragile ahead of Micron earnings.
The DAX is struggling at 25,000
Although the DAX managed to recover from its intraday lows, the technical outlook has deteriorated following yet another rejection at the key 25,000-point resistance level. From a fundamental perspective, investor sentiment was weighed down by disappointing quarterly results from chemical distributor Brenntag, as well as weaker-than-expected German Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data. The long-awaited recovery of the German economy continues to appear more distant than many investors had hoped.
Middle East relief may already be priced in
A potential easing of tensions in the Middle East now appears to be largely priced into equity markets, limiting its ability to provide further upside. At the same time, geopolitical risks remain elevated. During the agreed 60-day negotiation period between the United States and Iran, even a relatively minor incident could trigger renewed escalation. The current situation resembles a powder keg, with markets highly sensitive to any negative headlines.
US technology stocks remain under pressure
Investor sentiment is also being dampened by the emerging correction in technology stocks. Shares of SpaceX alone have fallen by around 35% over recent trading sessions, erasing approximately $600 billion in market value. The sharp decline has reignited concerns about the elevated valuations across the broader semiconductor and technology sectors.
Micron earnings are the next test
Attention will now turn to Micron Technology's quarterly earnings, due after the close of US trading. Given Micron's importance to the semiconductor industry and the artificial intelligence investment theme, the results could either reinforce current valuation concerns or help restore confidence in the sector.
DAX hovers near 25,000 as US-Iran talks support sentiment
The DAX opened the week above 25,000 points before settling back around the key level as investors weighed cautious optimism over US-Iran talks. Lower oil prices, unchanged Chinese lending rates and upcoming positioning and confidence data keep the focus on inflation, growth and demand.
Micron earnings could test the AI memory boom
Micron reports fiscal third-quarter results after the US close on Wednesday 24 June, with analysts expecting another explosive quarter as AI data-centre demand strains memory supply. Guidance may matter more than the headline numbers, because the share-price rally has already priced in a powerful HBM cycle and leaves little room for disappointment.
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