DAX recovers from intraday lows as US Big Tech remains under pressure

The DAX is struggling at 25,000

Although the DAX managed to recover from its intraday lows, the technical outlook has deteriorated following yet another rejection at the key 25,000-point resistance level. From a fundamental perspective, investor sentiment was weighed down by disappointing quarterly results from chemical distributor Brenntag , as well as weaker-than-expected German Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data. The long-awaited recovery of the German economy continues to appear more distant than many investors had hoped.

Middle East relief may already be priced in

A potential easing of tensions in the Middle East now appears to be largely priced into equity markets, limiting its ability to provide further upside. At the same time, geopolitical risks remain elevated. During the agreed 60-day negotiation period between the United States and Iran, even a relatively minor incident could trigger renewed escalation. The current situation resembles a powder keg, with markets highly sensitive to any negative headlines.

US technology stocks remain under pressure

Investor sentiment is also being dampened by the emerging correction in technology stocks. Shares of SpaceX alone have fallen by around 35% over recent trading sessions, erasing approximately $600 billion in market value. The sharp decline has reignited concerns about the elevated valuations across the broader semiconductor and technology sectors.

Micron earnings are the next test

Attention will now turn to Micron Technology 's quarterly earnings, due after the close of US trading. Given Micron's importance to the semiconductor industry and the artificial intelligence investment theme, the results could either reinforce current valuation concerns or help restore confidence in the sector.