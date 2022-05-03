Charts of the day –a morning start lodges a potential rebounding of SPX, Amazon tests a multi-year trendline support, and a bearish divergence playout in USD/JPY

From the overnight US session, the risk appetite somewhat returned, with the broader equity markets rebounding from a fresh one-year low ahead of the Fed’s decision later this week. The S&P 500 bounced off a 12-month low and finished higher, forming a potential morning start in the futures markets reversal pattern, while Amazon managed to climb 2% after a 10% slump on Friday, finding technical support on its multi-year ascending trend line.

Elsewhere in the FX world, the bearish divergence is in play, signaling the bullish momentum may be fading in the near term, suggesting a potential pullback could be imminent.

S&P 500 – Daily/4 Hourly (A potential rebounding at the key support)

Key technical elements:

A morning start was formed in the daily chart at the key support of the year-low at 4,056, suggesting the April downtrend may have bottomed out, but further evidence is required if the rebounding could persist.

A bullish divergence stands out in the 4-hourly-chart, indicating the bearish momentum is fading off, paving a way for a further rebounding.

The bullish volume picks up in the last 6 trading days, suggesting dip-buys are merging.

Key price levels:

Supports: 4,056 (the previous day-low, also pivot support to determine if the price could fall into a further downtrend of a bear market)

Resistances: 4,193 (the key intraday resistance, also the Fibonacci retracement of 23.60% connecting from the high on the March 30 to the low on the May 2), 4,344 (Fib. 50%), 4,495 (the 200-day moving average that divides the S&P 500 uptrend and downtrend)

Amazon – Daily & Weekly (an impulsive rebounding at the multi-year ascending trendline, while the double-top selloff is still in play)

Key technical elements:

A bullish inverted hammer was formed on the multi-year ascending trendline, suggesting an impulsive rebounding opportunity.

In the daily chart, the double-top pattern indicates the downtrend starting from the high on the March 29 is still intact.

MACD steepens on the downside under the midline, suggesting the bearish momentum stays strong. However, MACD is a lagging indicator that requires more time to confirm a reversal signal.

Stochastic points up from the oversold territory, which offers a potential rebounding opportunity.

Key price levels:

Supports: 2,358 (The day-low on the May 5, also the lowest since May 27, 2020)

Resistances: 2,615 (the high on the April 29), 2,720 (the potential neckline price of the double-top pattern, also the level before the gap down)

USD/JPY – 4 Hourly (a standout bearish divergence, while the uptrend is still intact)

Key technical elements:

The uptrend of the price and the downtrend in MACD, Stochastic, and RSI forms a clear bearish divergence, strongly suggesting the upside momentum is fading and a technical correction is required as the pair has been overbought in all the above oscillators.

The uptrend is still intact with the price moving between the upper band and lower band of the ascending channel.

Key price levels:

Supports: 129.33 (pivot support that divides uptrend and downtrend), 127.00

Resistances: 131.13



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.