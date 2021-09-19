Chart of the week – Potential bearish move for GBP/JPY to retest key support

C hart of the week – GBP/JPY

Potential bearish move for GBP/JPY to retest key support (short-term technical analysis)

Time stamped: 19 Sep 2021 at 11:30am SGT

Source: CMC Markets (click to enlarge chart)

A mega week ahead for global monetary policies where we have three key central banks meetings pack into the week starting 20 September; Bank of Japan (Wed), Fed FOMC and Bank of England (both on Thurs).

The GBP/JPY cross pair has traced out an interesting technical analysis configuration ahead of the aforementioned key monetary policies’ decisions which may lead to a higher volatility environment before and after these decisions are being announced.

In the longer-term (see daily chart), the GBP/JPY has traced out a potential impending bearish reversal “Head & Shoulders” configuration since its price actions hit a 52-week high of 156.09 on 28 May with its corresponding key neckline support zone of the configuration at 149.30/148.50. This observation suggests that the major uptrend phase from 18 March 2020 low of 124.05 may have reached an exhaustion point which may tigger a potential multi-month corrective down move via the breakdown of the 149.30/148.50 key neckline support.

In the shorter-term (see 4-hour chart), momentum remains bearish as depicted by the latest observation seen in the 4-hour RSI oscillator where it has retested and retreated off a key corresponding resistance at the 52% level. In addition, price actions have remained below a descending range resistance in place since its recent 29 July high.

Hence, if the 152.85 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed to the upside, GBP/JPY may shape a further potential push down to retest the 149.30 upper limit of the neckline support of the “Head & Shoulders” configuration. On the flipside, a 4 hour close above 152.85 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up towards the next resistance 154.20 (also a cluster of Fibonacci retracement & expansion levels).



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.