Chart of the week – AUD/USD potential minor bearish breakdown looms

C hart of the week – AUD/USD

AUD/USD potential minor bearish breakdown looms

Short-term technical analysis

Time stamped: 30 May 2021 at 1:30 pm SGT

Source: CMC Markets

The recent short-term price action of the AUD/USD for the past five weeks since 22 April has started to evolve into an impending minor bearish reversal “Head & Shoulders” configuration which increases the odds of a minor bearish breakdown at this juncture.

configuration which increases the odds of a minor bearish breakdown at this juncture. If the 0.7800 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed to the upside and a break below 0.7690 (the neckline support of the bearish “Head & Shoulders”) is likely to trigger a short-term down move to target the next intermediate support zone of 0.7530/7485 (1 April swing low, the 0.764 Fibonacci expansion of the down move from 25 February 2021 high to 1 April 2021 low projected from 10 May 2021 high & the 200-day moving average).

(the neckline support of the bearish “Head & Shoulders”) (1 April swing low, the 0.764 Fibonacci expansion of the down move from 25 February 2021 high to 1 April 2021 low projected from 10 May 2021 high & the 200-day moving average). On the flipside, a 4-hour close above 0.7800 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up to retest the long-term secular descending trendline in place since July 2011 high and the 10 May minor swing high which is defined by the resistance zone at 0.7890/7940.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.