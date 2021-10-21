Barclays share price slips, despite investment bank outperformance

With Barclays share price at three-year highs leading into today’s Q3 numbers, expectations were high given the fairly decent results from US banks last week. And while profits did beat expectations, the shares have slipped back a touch, possibly due to some light profit taking on recent gains.

The trends were similar to last week’s US banks, with outperformance in equities trading and underperformance in fixed income, and also similar to how Barclays performed in Q2.

Income from fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) fell 20% to £803m, down from £1bn a year ago, although some of this was offset by income from the equities division which grew 10% to £757m, up from £691m in the year-ago period.

Banking fees also came in better than expected, rising to £971m from £610m. This helped lift total income at the corporate and investment bank to £3.1bn, up from £2.9bn.

Despite the underperformance in FICC, pre-tax profits rose to £1.5bn, while revenue came in at £3.1bn, following the trend we saw last week with US banks.

On the retail side there was a steady increase in credit and debit card spending through the quarter, although it was notable that on the credit card side borrowing fell to £8.6bn, as consumers appeared reluctant to add to their liabilities.

This also helps explain why customer deposits grew quarter-on-quarter for the seventh consecutive quarter, rising to £193.3bn, up from £173.2bn a year ago, while business loans fell to £35.4bn – their lowest level since Q1 2020.

On the personal banking side, lending rose by £8.9bn, with mortgages accounting for a good proportion of that number.

Profits were also boosted by Barclays' release of another £622m from reserves, adding to the £724m released in Q2.

So, as suspected, the investment bank has done well, with the exception of FICC, while on the domestic front UK businesses and consumers have remained somewhat cautious in their spending patterns.

As for the near-term outlook, Barclays remained cautious as government support mechanisms are withdrawn, with the bank saying that it expects higher interest rates to be broadly positive.

The bank said it expects full-year costs to come in at £12bn and affirmed its full-year guidance.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.