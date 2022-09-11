Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

APAC Week Ahead: US inflation may set to cool further

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

11 Sep 2022, 01:55

Stock markets

  • A hint for you to start the week: The last few days’ market rally was led by a drop in the US dollar with an expectation that the US inflation may cool down further. This is indicated by the bond markets’ pricing where both the US 2-year and 5-year Treasury breakeven rates fall towards the Fed’s 2% target, suggesting that the Fed’s approach of “front-loading rates” may have successfully reined in inflation by softening demands. However, the Fed will double the balance sheet reduction amount from $47.5 billion to $95 billion this week, or a so-called “quantitative tightening” program, which may continue to keep markets under pressure with tightened liquidity.

  • Markets performance: Risk-on sentiment boosted the broad-based market rally, with the tech-heavy index, Nasdaq, and the highest leveraged small cap index, Russell 2000 leading gains, both up more than 4% for the week. However, the energy-heavy equity markets, including ASX 200 and FTSE 100, underperformed due to sharp falls in commodity prices. Chinese stocks were also under pressure due to extended Covid-lockdowns in some parts of the country. 

World major indices performances as of 11, September 2022

What are we watching?

  • US dollar loses strength: The dollar index finished lower for the week after hitting a fresh 20-year high, suggesting market participants start pricing in a peak of rate hike cycle by the Fed, though a 75 bps September rate hike is on cards. See the US dollar movements
  • Oil price under pressure: The recession fear-induced selloff in oil markets may not end just yet, with China extending its covid-lockdowns in Chengdu, and another possible 75 basis points rate hike by the Fed in September. Check on oil prices
  • Gold on the rebounding trend: Gold found the key support level of 1,688 at a week-low, a further drop in the US dollar may continue to lead the rebound. See the gold price
  • Bitcoin spikes: The biggest cryptocurrency sharply rebounded from a two-year low level of near 18,400, a bullish breakout of the 50-day moving average may take Bitcoin to surge further this week. Trade Bitcoin now

Economic Calendar (12 Sep – 16 Sep)

