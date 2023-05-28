Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Free Ebook Four principles for trading in the zone Insights from 15 top traders

APAC Week Ahead: The tech boom returns

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

28 May 2023, 22:55

The AI-powered tech rally again defended the recent US government’s debt talk drama, with Nasdaq up 24% year to date, continuing the bull run. Among the well-known mega techs, Nvidia’s stocks soared 167%, followed by Meta Platforms, up 118%, suggesting that investors have been chasing front runners’ in tech stocks with healthy cash flows at the back of a slowdown rate hikes by the central banks and easing inflationary pressure globally.

On the other hand, the White House and Republicans reached a tentative deal to raise the government’s borrowing ceiling, avoiding a possible historical US sovereign debt default, which may fuel further optimism in the broad markets at the open this week. The US markets will close on Monday for the Memorial Day public holiday. In this shortened week, the most influential economic data will be the US non-farm payroll this Friday. China’s manufacturing and services PMIs for May are also the parameters for the country’s economic trajectory, steering those growth-sensitive commodity prices, such as copper, iron ore, and crude oil.

On the earnings front, the semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom’s earnings will be on close watch after the Nvidia-led chipmaker stocks’ surge last week.  

What are we watching?

  • The USD and the US bond yields are at multi-month highs: The US dollar index climbed for the third straight week to above 104 for the first time since mid-March, while the most Fed-rate sensitive bond yield on the 2-year Treasury bill rose to 4.6% at an 11-week high.
  • AI chipmakers pump up: The prominent phenomenon is that AI-related chipmakers are on fire amid the heating up big tech race in the ChatGPT-alike development. Nvidia’s shares hit a record high last week, up 264% from the low in October 2022, leading other peers, such as Broadcom, AMD, and TSMC shares, to all gain between 10%-20% last week.
  • Gold extends losses: gold prices slumped for the second straight week as strong USD and bond yields pressed on the precious metal price. Risk-on sentiment also weighed on haven assets.
  • Bitcoin jumped over the weekend: Bitcoin rose 3.6% to just under 27,700 at a two-week high in the last 24 hours. The move may suggest that crypto traders seek another bounce amid the tech-led bull markets in the coming month. 

Economic Calendar (29 May – 2 June )

Background image

Find your flow: four principles for trading in the zone

Learn about the four trading principles of preparation, psychology, strategy, and intuition, and gain key trading insights from some of the world's top investors.

Get this free report
Mobile trading app


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

The Week Ahead: US jobs; eurozone inflation; Broadcom, HP results

UK retail sales expected to see an Easter pick me up

Nvidia fuels an AI-chipmaker rally, defending debt talk doom

Related articles

Market update

European markets rebound after turbulent week

As we come into a long weekend in the US and the UK, European markets appear to be getting an end of week lift, after what has been a negative week for stocks in general.

Michael Hewson -

26 May 2023

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US jobs; eurozone inflation; Broadcom, HP results

Read our preview of the major economic and company events taking place in the week commencing Monday 29 May 2023, and view our earnings calendar.

Michael Hewson -

26 May 2023

Please select a country

burger-close

EMEA

Deutschland

España

France

Ireland

Italia

Norge

Österreich

Polska

Sverige

United Kingdom

APAC

NAFTA

INTERNATIONAL