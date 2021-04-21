A rotation into defensive stocks instead of de-risking

The US stock market has continued to see profit taking activities yesterday where the S&P 500 declined by -0.68% to close at 4,163, its second consecutive day of losses not seen since 24 March. In addition, the Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded similar magnitude of loses at -0.71% and -0.75% respectively. The small-cap stocks index, Russell 2000 was the worst performer as it tumbled by -1.96% to close at 2,1888, a 10-day low.

Market breadth was weak as well where declining stocks outpaced advancing stocks by a ratio of almost three to one at both the NYSE and Nasdaq exchanges. Only four of out the eleven S&P sectors were in the green that saw defensive sectors providing support and outperformed the broader market; Utilities +1.32%, Real Estate +1.12%, Consumer Staples +0.57%, Health Care +0.43%. On the other hand, technology/growth and cyclicals/value underperformed; Consumer Discretionary -1.22%, Financials -1.81%, Energy -2.66%.

There was no clear catalyst that trigger yesterday’s sell-off and while looking at the performances of the 11 key S&P sectors, market participants seemed to be rotating into defensive stocks rather than an outright de-risking of risk assets. Also, the recent four weeks of up move seen in the two major indices; the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average had reached overbought conditions as measured by the several momentum indicators, plus we are at the early stage of the US Q1 earnings reporting season where analysts estimates on earnings have increased significantly in aggregate; a 6% increase in Q1 earnings per share (EPS) on the S&P 500 versus the previous quarter, the biggest jump since Q2 2002 based on data from FactSet. Hence, overbought conditions coupled with rosy earnings expectations tend to reinforce an increase risk of profit taking activities.

Two notable earnings releases to take note that came in after the close of the US market, United Airlines reported a steeper loss for Q at -$7.50 per share versus consensus estimate of -$7.08. Shares of United Airlines tumbled by -0.58% in the after-hours session, extended its earlier loss of -8.53% recorded at the close. Netflix, part of the FAANG mega tech stock bandwagon reported better than expected Q1 earnings; $3.75 per share versus consensus estimate of $2.98. However, subscriber growth for Q1 disappoints, its smallest gain during that three-month period seen in four years. Q1 net paid subscriber additions came in at +3.98 million, below consensus estimate of +6.29 million versus +15.77 million recorded a year ago in the same quarter. Shares of Netflix plummeted by -8.68% to $501.89 in the after-hour session.

Chart of the day – Consumer Staples (XLP)

Consumer Staples (XLP) impulsive up move in progress

source: CMC Markets



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.