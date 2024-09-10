CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CMC Markets Logo
Log inTrade
  • Market update

US indices jump after “worst week of 2024”

CMC Markets

CMC Markets

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

10 Sep 2024, 12:15

A series of price tickers and charts laid over an American flag.

There was a better feel to equity markets yesterday. After Friday’s sell-off, the S&P 500 rallied by 1.16%, the Nasdaq 100 put on 1.3% and the Dow Jones gained 1.2%.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished up on the day, although the relative weakness in communication services didn’t go unnoticed. That underperformance can be laid at the door of Alphabet, which fell by 1.7% on news of an EU antitrust inquiry into the online advertising market, which is dominated by Google. 

Among stocks that were moving higher, Super Micro Computer rebounded by just over 6%, and United Airlines took off, climbing by 5.96%. Rivals Delta and American Airlines also jumped by 3.9%. Ulta Beauty, which Warren Buffet has a growing interest in, added 3.8%, while Nvidia added 3.54% on the day. Indeed, the PHLX Semiconductor index was the best performer among major sector indices on Monday, adding 2.15%, though it has plenty to do to retest its mid-summer peaks.

In Europe, Deutsche Bank rallied by 2.47%. Building materials group Saint-Gobain added 2.4% and is now up by almost 34% over the last year. However, that performance is well behind the market leaders, UniCredit, Deutsche Bank and Intesa Sanpaolo, which are up by 73.48%, 52.79% and 50.26% respectively, over 52 weeks.

Adidas fell by 3.04% and Kering by 2.52%. Barclays released a report on the luxury goods sector yesterday, with the analysts' findings  negative. Burberry fell by 4.86% on the broker downgrade. UK gaming names were better on the day after Entain gained 5.29%, dragging rival Flutter up 3.77%. 

Crude oil traded higher again this morning, with WTI up by 0.87% and Brent by 0.63%. Gold is 0.69% higher, US 10-year T-bonds are yielding 3.702%, down 0.21% over the last week, and the US dollar index is up by 0.41% at 101.604.

Background image

Find your flow: four principles for trading in the zone

Learn about the four trading principles of preparation, psychology, strategy, and intuition, and gain key trading insights from some of the world's top investors.

Get this free report
Mobile trading app


Related products

Pricing is indicative. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Client sentiment is provided by CMC Markets for general information only, is historical in nature and is not intended to provide any form of trading or investment advice - it must not form the basis of your trading or investment decisions.

Latest from CMC

Non-farm payrolls disappointment sends US stocks down

The Week Ahead: US inflation, ECB rate meeting, Oracle results

Market indecision after Tuesday’s drama

Related articles

Market update

ECB set to make key interest-rate changes

This Thursday 12 September, the ECB releases its interest-rate decision and is expected to cut each of its three key interest rates by different percentages. Find out more.

Daniel Kostecki -

09 Sep 2024

Market update

Non-farm payrolls disappointment sends US stocks down

Last Friday was a rather sombre end to the week for equity markets, with the percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their five-DMA dropping from 80% on 2 September to 16% last week.

CMC Markets -

09 Sep 2024

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US inflation, ECB rate meeting, Oracle results

Read our preview of major market events in the week beginning Monday, 9 September 2024, and view our economic and company reports calendar.

Michael J. Kramer -

06 Sep 2024

Hello, we noticed that you’re in the UK.

The content on this page is not intended for UK customers. Please visit our UK website.

Go to UK site