CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CMC Markets Logo
Log inTrade
  • Market update

ECB set to make key interest-rate changes

Daniel Kostecki

Analityk Rynków Finansowych CMC Markets Polska

CMCMarkets_PL

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

09 Sep 2024, 15:55

A glowing sign showing a euro symbol surrounded by stars.

This Thursday, 12 September, the European Central Bank (ECB) will release its interest-rate decision and is expected to make the unusual decision to cut some rates by 0.25 percentage points and some by 0.6 percentage points, as opposed to moving all three key interest rates by the same amount.

Key ECB interest rates 

The refinancing rate, currently at 4.25%, is expected to drop by 0.6 percentage points to 3.65%. This is the headline ECB interest rate and affects the cost of loans for commercial banks. 

The deposit rate sets the interest rate commercial banks receive for depositing excess liquidity with the ECB. This is the lower limit of interest rates and is expected to be reduced by 0.25 percentage points to 3.5%. 

The Lombard loan rate is the interest rate on short-term loans banks can obtain from the ECB if they need additional liquidity. This is the upper limit of interest rates and is expected to be reduced by 0.25 percentage points to 4.25%. 

The ECB's new rate corridor policy

In March, the ECB announced its aim to reduce the corridor between the deposit and refinancing rates by 0.15 percentage points from the current 0.5 percentage points. 

This rate corridor policy aims to wean banks off cheap sources of financing in place during the pandemic, reduce excess liquidity in the interbank market and prepare the financial system for a more balanced monetary policy in the future. 

While this reduction might seem significant it isn't surprising, as the ECB has signalled this move consistently, and current economic data, including lower inflation and weaker growth, appear to support the decision.

Potential impact on the euro 

The ECB's move will signal a shift to a more accommodative monetary policy, which could boost economic growth in the eurozone by encouraging banks to increase lending for consumer spending and investment. 

The market has been aware of this rate corridor change since March, but algorithms reacting to current data may cause short-term confusion. In the medium term, the ECB's rate cuts could boost economic growth and may benefit the euro. 

Background image

Find your flow: four principles for trading in the zone

Learn about the four trading principles of preparation, psychology, strategy, and intuition, and gain key trading insights from some of the world's top investors.

Get this free report
Mobile trading app


Related products

Pricing is indicative. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Client sentiment is provided by CMC Markets for general information only, is historical in nature and is not intended to provide any form of trading or investment advice - it must not form the basis of your trading or investment decisions.

Latest from CMC

The Week Ahead: US inflation, ECB rate meeting, Oracle results

Market indecision after Tuesday’s drama

US employment report: high-impact data at a delicate moment

Related articles

Market update

Non-farm payrolls disappointment sends US stocks down

Last Friday was a rather sombre end to the week for equity markets, with the percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their five-DMA dropping from 80% on 2 September to 16% last week.

CMC Markets -

09 Sep 2024

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US inflation, ECB rate meeting, Oracle results

Read our preview of major market events in the week beginning Monday, 9 September 2024, and view our economic and company reports calendar.

Michael J. Kramer -

06 Sep 2024

Market update

Market indecision after Tuesday’s drama

Yesterday was another day of indecision in which major equity indices were largely unchanged compared to events earlier in the week. The most demonstrative move came from the VIX, which fell by 6.7%.

CMC Markets -

06 Sep 2024

Hello, we noticed that you’re in the UK.

The content on this page is not intended for UK customers. Please visit our UK website.

Go to UK site