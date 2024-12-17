CFDs and OTC Options are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.
XX
of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and OTC Options with this provider.
You should consider whether you understand how CFDs and OTC Options work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
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