2022年美股财报季的最新洞察

如果您对美国科技股持观望态度，那么本季度的美股财报结果将有助于您做出决策。

高通胀、地缘政治不确定性，以及美联储迅速收紧货币政策等不利因素，导致美国市场经济前景黯淡。

市场洞察是否乐观？

本月美股财报中公布的收益情况和未来指引都会对市场情绪产生影响。

Netflix、特斯拉、Alphabet、苹果和微软等大公司能否以出色的表现度过难关？

我们的专业分析师将帮助您预测需要了解的收益状况，助您保持领先。收藏此网页并定期查看，牢牢抓住市场波动中的投资机会。

重要的报告日期

4月20日: Netflix Inc.

4月21日: Tesla Motors Inc.

4月27日: Alphabet | Microsoft

4月28日: Meta Platforms

4月29日: Apple

4月5日: Amazon

最新消息：Netflix 前景的关键因素

订户增长、内容成本和流媒体竞争都将在 Netflix 业绩中发挥作用。 它能否超越本财报季已经降低的预期？ 点击阅读更多。



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.