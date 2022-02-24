Where are the Chinese tech giants heading amid ongoing regulatory crackdown ?

While the global stock markets are nose-diving on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Chinese tech giants are facing a renewed regulatory overhaul by the Chinese government. The well-known Chinese conglomerates, including Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, JD.com, and Meituan all suffered a week-long drop. All these big Chinese tech stocks may continue to be under pressure in the backdrop of ongoing Chinese scrutiny. But could the Chinese stock markets be a safe haven for investors amid the ongoing geopolitical tension?

How does the Chinese policy affect the Chinese tech giants?

The “regulatory crackdown” might not be enough to describe the policy impact on the Chinese tech giants. You might need to look at a big regulatory picture to have a broader comprehension.

PBOC started easing measures by cutting the 1-year and 5-year loan rates in January amid a slowing-down economic growth caused by pandemic containment measures. Last year, Chinese President Xi raises “Common Prosperity” to narrow the gap between rich and poor, which has widened in the pandemic era.

China is shifting to a more inward-oriented economy from an outward orientation in the post-pandemic era. China’s central bank imposed greater support to the real economy, particularly to those small businesses who suffered from the zero-covid-cases policy. Beijing calls the tech giants, who benefited from the pandemic, for being obligated to give support to the economy. Under the government policy guide, Alibaba plans for a $US15.5 billion donation, and Tencent pledges $US7.75 billion towards the “common prosperity” goal. The food-delivery platform, Meituan, was ordered by the regulators to lower fees on the restaurant’s charges, especially in the health restricted cities. Meantime, the ongoing regulatory issues, such as antitrust, privacy issues become more sensitive to the regulators as these tech giants grow rapidly during the pandemic time.

Alibaba reported the slowest sales growth in its recent fourth-quarter results. CEO Daniel Zhang indicated the e-commerce giant would prioritize user retention rather than expanding market share in a tougher regulatory backdrop and severe competition.

Some bright side to the Chinese tech stocks

When investors make decisions to invest in Chinese stocks, policy risk is one of the major factors that need to be considered. But for value investors, Chinese stocks could be reasonable choices in the current downturn in global markets and ongoing geopolitical tension over Ukraine.

First, while China has less consumer price pressure than the other major economies, the PBOC is easing monetary policy vs the other central banks’ tightening stances. Second, the Chinese tech stocks are way undervalued vs those high valuation US tech companies. Alibaba, JD.com, and Baidu all lost two-thirds of their market value from the all-time highs at the beginning of 2021, with the current P/E ratio below 20. Third, the Russia-Ukraine tension has less impact on the Chinese stock markets, considering issues on oil supply shortage and a neutral political stance.



