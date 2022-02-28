X

News

Volatility continues with more sanctions on Russia, bonds rise, bitcoin surges

stop war

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

28 Feb 2022, 22:35

Asia markets are set to open higher following a volatile session on US markets overnight. Risk-off sentiment sent government bonds higher, while stock markets bounced off session lows as investors digest the impact of new sanctions on Russia.

SPI futures are 0.3% up, pointing to a higher open on the S&P/ASX 200, and the NZX 50 is up 0.6%.

US and EU stocks

Major EU stocks finished lower with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, DAX falling 0.73%, Euro Stoxx 50 sliding 1.17%, and CAC declining 1.39%. 

Meanwhile, the three US major indices bounced off session lows and closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.53%, the S&P 500 slid 0.26%%, and Nasdaq was up 0.41%.

Bank stocks deepened losses amid fears that Russian sanctions would hit profit margins, as well as falling bond yields. JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup fell 4.17% and 4.48% respectively. Energy was up on concerns of further disruption to supply.

The defense stock, Lockheed Martin, was up 4.69% amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The company’s share price jumped 8.6% since last Friday. Growth stocks were resilient, Tesla up more than 7.54% and Advanced Micro-Devices gaining 1.88%. Coinbase jumped 7.77% with bitcoin spiking above $41,000. Most of the mega-cap company shares finished higher, with Apple up 0.13% and Microsoft gaining 0.56%.

Treasuries

The government bond yields fell as investors piled into safe-haven assets. The 10-year US Treasury yield fell to 1.84 % from above 1.9% last week. The 2-year Treasury yield slid to 1.44% from above 1.5% a week ago.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield fell to 0.11%, and the France 10-year Bond Yield slid to 0.57%.

Commodities

The commodity markets are gaining momentum amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Precious metals were all holding on their multi-month highs, with gold up 1.2%, silver gaining 2.1%, and palladium surging 5.5%.

Oil futures also kept the upside trend. WTI futures price gained 4.81%, to $US96. And Brent rose 4.25%, to $US98.16.

Currencies

The USD spiked initially but cut gains later in the session. Russia Rouble sank 30% against the US dollar to a fresh all-time low, with the interbank banning Russia from the SWIFT system.

Commodity currencies recovered losses amid expectations for strengthening exports prices, with the Australian dollar, New Zealand dollar, and Canadian dollar all up against the greenback. Safe haven currencies like Swiss Franc and Japanese yen also firmed, supported by the risk-off sentiment. Euro cut losses from the early session but finished lower against the dollar.

Cryptocurrencies

The crypto markets rallied on intensifying sanctions on Russia as trading volume in Bitcoin surged to the highest since May 2021 in the backdrop of rouble losing ability in the international transactions in the forex markets. The Crypto exchange Binance is blocking Russian clients who are targeted by sanctions but will not stop other accounts in Russia, according to Reuters.

Bitcoin surged 11%, to above $US41,600. Ethereum spiked 8.8%, to above $US2,824.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

