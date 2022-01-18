USD/CAD still evolving within a short-term downtrend as CPI looms

U SD/CAD still evolving within a short-term downtrend as CPI looms

Short-term technical analysis

Time stamped: 18 Jan 2022 at 12:00pm SGT

Source: CMC Markets

Canada inflation data (CPI) for December will be release on Wednesday, 19 January at 1330 GMT where the consensus forecast is set at 4.8% y/y (close to a 19-year high), slightly higher than 4.7% recorded in November.

Since its 20 December 2021 high of 1.2964, the USD/CAD has evolved into a short-term downtrend phase reinforced by the bearish breakdown of a short to medium bearish reversal configuration called, “Head & Shoulders” on 12 January 2022.

The current short-term downtrend has recorded a loss of -511 pips since its 20 December 2021 high to 13 January 2022 low of 1.2453. The key resistance to watch now to maintain the current potential short-term downward trajectory of the USD/CAD will be the 1.2620 key medium-term pivotal resistance (the former neckline support of the “Head & Shoulders”).

(the former neckline support of the “Head & Shoulders”). If 1.2620 is not surpassed to the upside, the USD/CAD may continue its potential impulsive down move sequence towards the next supports at 1.2380 (the minor swing lows area of 4 November 2021 & 10 Nov 2021) follow by 1.2300/2288 next within its short-term downtrend phase (potential exit target of the “Head & Shoulders” bearish breakdown, lower boundary of the descending channel & a cluster of Fibonacci expansion levels).

(the minor swing lows area of 4 November 2021 & 10 Nov 2021) (potential exit target of the “Head & Shoulders” bearish breakdown, lower boundary of the descending channel & a cluster of Fibonacci expansion levels). On the flipside, a clearance with a 4-hour close above 1.2620 invalidates the short-term bearish scenario for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 1.2710 (upper boundary of the descending channel & 50% Fibonacci retracement of the current down move from 20 December 2021 high to 13 January 2021 low).

Also do note that from a longer -term perspective (1 to 3 months’ time frame), the trend of USD/CAD remains in a sideways configuration between 1.3020 and 1.2060 (see weekly chart).



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.