X

Trade the way that suits you

US Stocks fall as bond yields spike, Powell reiterates hawkish stance

Jerome Powell

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

09 Nov 2023, 15:40

  • Wall Street came off a session high following a $24 billion 30-year bond sale as yields spiked, while the fear gauge, the CBOE VIX, surged 7% to above 15.
  • Fed Chair Powell said the US central bank is not confident that it has done enough to tame inflation and will not hesitate to tighten policy further if appropriate.
  • Risk-off sentiment prevailed as the US dollar and gold climbed amid increased haven demands.
  • Crude oil cut early gains and finished lower due to deteriorated demand outlooks on economic concerns.  
  • Bitcoin popped to nearly 38,000 before pulling back to around 36,300 on Spot ETF approval optimism.
  • Chinese stock markets deepened losses as the October CPI data (-0.2% y/y) showed the country remained in deflation. Asian stock markets are set to open lower. ASX 200 futures were down 0.13%, and Hang Seng Index futures slid 0.59%.

Chart of the Day:

Bitcoin, daily

Source: CMC Markets as of 10 November 2023

Company News:   

  • Disney (NYSE: DIS) jumped 7% following Q3 earnings result. The entertainment giant beat EPS expectations. Disney+ subscribers saw higher than expected growth of 150.2 million. The company raised its cost-cutting target to US$7.5 billion.
  • Tesla (NDX: TSLA) fell 6% following analyst’s downgrade. HSBC set the price target at US$146, or 30% down from the current level, implying a “reduce” rating.
  • Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) soared 19% following an announcement that it plans to spaceflight operations next year and laid off 185 staff.

ASX Corporate Actions:

  • Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) will release the Q3 FY23 earnings.
  • News Corp (NWS) will release the Q1 2024 earnings.

Today’s Agenda:

  • New Zealand Business Manufacturing Index
  • RBA Monetary Policy Statement
  • Chinese New Yuan Loans & M2 Money Supply


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Market update

Wall Street loses steam as oil sell-off deepens, Disney earnings beat

The Wall Street rally lost steam as the tech-led rebound slowed, with the energy sector continuing to lag.

08 Nov 2023

News

German CPI set to be confirmed at 3% as rate cut bets increase

Market update

Chinese data sinks oil, Datadog soars 28%

News

Equity markets continue to drift on central bank rate path doubts

Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Market update

Wall Street loses steam as oil sell-off deepens, Disney earnings beat

The Wall Street rally lost steam as the tech-led rebound slowed, with the energy sector continuing to lag.

08 Nov 2023

News

German CPI set to be confirmed at 3% as rate cut bets increase

The last two days have seen European markets struggle to build on the gains of last week, with some modest profit taking starting to kick in, even as investors start to price in the prospect of rate cuts

08 Nov 2023

Market update

Chinese data sinks oil, Datadog soars 28%

•Tech powered Wall Street’s rally as the S&P 500 extended a seven-day winning streak. Amazon led gains.

07 Nov 2023

News

Equity markets continue to drift on central bank rate path doubts

European markets have seen another muted and lacklustre session, with the FTSE 100 treading water, helped by resilience in the retail sector.

07 Nov 2023