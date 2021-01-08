X

Select the account you'd like to open

Market Outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 8 January 2021

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

08 Jan 2021, 15:00

Watch the recording of our latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, and view our UK chief market analyst's preview and reaction to the data as it was released.

Michael looks at December's non-farm payrolls report as the numbers break, outlining what to expect and how the data might affect forex, indices, commodities and equities. He looks at the key levels on the major currencies, such as EUR/USD and GBP/USD, as well as the FTSE 100, DAX and S&P 500, plus gold and silver.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

Stocks continue to struggle as Omicron risks weigh, FOMC up next

European markets have struggled to make gains today, ahead of this afternoon's Fed decision with the FTSE100 once again finding itself weighed down by concerns over Omicron,

15 Dec 2021
News

Fed set to retire “transitory”, UK CPI set for another big rise
News

Musk continues Tesla share offload, Bitcoin hitting resistance
Updates

US stocks tech sell-off continues as Fed meeting starts
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Analysis

Chart of the week – Dow Jones Industrial Average (US 30) potential enroute to fresh all-time high

Dow Jones Industrial Average short term bullish trend intact

12 Dec 2021
Analysis

Didi plunge brings delisting questions from investors

When a company delists from an exchange, what happens to the shares that investors hold?

06 Dec 2021
FX Analysis

Chart of the week – AUD/CAD further potential downside after minor bounce

Chart of the week – AUD/CAD further potential downside after minor bounce

05 Dec 2021