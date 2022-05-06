X

Select the account you'd like to open

Market Outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 6 May 2022

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

06 May 2022, 15:05

Michael covers the latest US non-farm payrolls report as the numbers drop, looking over the key levels on the major indices, currencies and commodities.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

FX Analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (6 May 2022)

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (6 May 2022)

06 May 2022
News

ECB rate rise chatter sends markets into the red for the week
Earnings

The Week Ahead: UK GDP, US inflation, BT, ITV results
Updates

Weekly momentum update by RRG: 6 May 2022
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

FX Analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (6 May 2022)

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (6 May 2022)

06 May 2022
Analysis

Charts of the day – S&P 500 tests the pivot support

The broader markets sell-off implies growing fears of a possible economic recession.

06 May 2022
Analysis

Chart of the day – a potential further rebounding of bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies took a ride on the global risk assets’ relief rally overnight., together with a slew of positive news.

05 May 2022
FX Analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy – FOMC edition (4 May 2022)

Short-term FX Technical Strategy – FOMC edition (4 May 2022)

04 May 2022