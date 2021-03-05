= __('Choose country & language') ?>

Analysis

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 5 March 2021

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

05 Mar 2021, 09:30

Watch the recording of our latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, and view our UK chief market analyst's preview and reaction to the data as it was released.

Michael takes us through the latest numbers for the February US non-farm payrolls report as they happened, with 379,000 new jobs added to the US economy.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

News

Europe under pressure, as yields continue to edge higher

Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell said last night that the Fed was focused on its dual mandate of unemployment and inflation, and that the central bank was a long way from meeting either.

05 Mar 2021
News

US jobs report on radar, Europe set for weaker start
News

Stocks dented by yield woes, all eyes on Powell
IPO Watch

Deliveroo IPO set for London launch in coming weeks

