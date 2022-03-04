X

Select the account you'd like to open

Market Outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 4 March 2022

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

04 Mar 2022, 14:15

Michael covers the latest US non-farm payrolls report for February, against a backdrop of huge uncertainty from events in Ukraine, and a US Federal Reserve that looks set to hike interest rates on 16 March.

He also looks at all the key levels on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, FTSE 100, DAX and Brent crude oil.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Analysis

US Financials/Banks under further potential downside pressure

The current Russia-Ukraine conflict has sowed more seeds of stagflation into the global macro space

04 Mar 2022
News

European stocks set to fall in wake of Russia’s nuclear plant attack
News

Oil, gold spike on reports of nuclear plant shelling in Ukraine
News

Tech stocks fall on uncertainty, oil pauses, Eurodollar weakens further
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Analysis

US Financials/Banks under further potential downside pressure

The current Russia-Ukraine conflict has sowed more seeds of stagflation into the global macro space

04 Mar 2022
Analysis

Some standout trends in place amid the Russia-Ukraine war

Since February, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has certainly been shaping broader markets trends.

03 Mar 2022
FX Analysis

Euro dollar faces ongoing pressure amid escalating geopolitical tension

Russia is not the only country that is suffering from the sanctions, the EU stocks and the Eurodollar all had a month-long drop amid the escalating geopolitical unrest

02 Mar 2022
Analysis

Will crypto markets continue to rise with sanctions on Russia?

While investors are eyeing the impact on the commodity markets of Russia’s sanctions, the crypto world is enjoying a lift with the geopolitical tension unfolding.

01 Mar 2022