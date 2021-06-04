Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Market Outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 4 June 2021

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

04 Jun 2021, 09:35

Watch the recording of our latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, and view our UK chief market analyst's preview and reaction to the data as it was released.

Michael takes us through the numbers as it happened from June's US non-farm payrolls report which covers the latest data from May, with 559,000 new jobs added to the US economy, while the April figure was revised up to 278,000 from 266,000.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

UK rebound continues in May, US payrolls up next

The last two weeks have seen European markets trade in a broadly choppy fashion albeit with a slight upward bias, while US markets have also remained close to their recent record highs.

04 Jun 2021
News

Inflationary theme play is expected to continue its outperformance
Market Outlook

Chart of the week – AUD/USD potential minor bearish breakdown looms
Updates

The week ahead: US non-farm payrolls, global services PMIs; Zoom results
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Market Outlook

Chart of the week – AUD/USD potential minor bearish breakdown looms

Chart of the week – AUD/USD potential minor bearish breakdown looms

30 May 2021
Market Outlook

Brent Crude Breakout Imminent

Brent Crude Oil has been in a bullish uptrend since the crash in April of 2020.

18 May 2021
Market Outlook

The week ahead: UK retail sales; easyJet, Royal Mail, Walmart results

Read our pick of the top stories to look out for this week (17-21 May), and view our key company earnings schedule.

14 May 2021