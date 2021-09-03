Choose country & language

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 3 September 2021

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

03 Sep 2021, 10:40

View our live recording of the US non-farm payrolls webinar as the all-important numbers were announced, from chief market analyst, Michael Hewson.

Watch the recording of our latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, and view our UK chief market analyst's preview and reaction to the data as it was released.

Michael takes us through the numbers as it happened from September's non-farm payrolls report, which surprised to the downside, with only 253,000 jobs added in August. Last month's data was however upwardly-revised, showing that 1.05m jobs were added in July.​


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

US dollar under pressure ahead of US payrolls report

We saw another day of record highs for US markets yesterday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both making record closes.

03 Sep 2021
Slow day for markets as ex-div weighs on the FTSE 100
Sluggish start expected for Europe
The Week Ahead: US payrolls, Barratt, Melrose, Zoom results
