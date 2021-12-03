X

Market Outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 3 December 2021

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

03 Dec 2021, 15:15

View our live recording of the US non-farm payrolls webinar as the all-important numbers were announced, from UK chief market analyst, Michael Hewson.

Michael covers the latest US non-farm payrolls report for November as the numbers break, outlining the key levels and what it means for the US Federal Reserve's reaction function with regards to its tapering programme.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

Munger wishes cryptocurrencies had never been invented

Billionaire investor and vice chair of Berkshire Hathaway Charlie Munger says the market is now “crazier than the dot-com era’.

03 Dec 2021
News

US payrolls could reinforce calls for taper acceleration
Updates

Dow rebounds more than 600 points, led by industrial, energy and financials
News

European markets pull off their lows, after another seesaw session
Analysis

28 Nov 2021
Market Outlook

The Week Ahead: US non-farm payrolls; easyJet, Wise results

Read our pick of the top stories to look out for in the week commencing 29 November, and view our key company earnings schedule.

26 Nov 2021
Stock Watch

21 Nov 2021