US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 2 July 2020

Michael Hewson

02 Jul 2020, 13:00

Watch the recording of Michael Hewson's latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, and view our UK chief market analyst's preview and reaction to the data as it was released.

Michael covers the latest US employment report for June, as well as the latest weekly jobless claims, and points out the key levels and chart points on the major indices, forex and commodity markets.

 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

