US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 1 September 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

02 Sep 2023, 06:45

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday 1 September 2023.

Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. If you'd like to join our next non-farm payrolls webinar, you can register in advance (and for free) here

Here are this month's key takeaways:

- The US economy added 187,000 jobs in August, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as jobs growth came in stronger than expected. 

- Economists had estimated that 170,000 non-farm payrolls were created in August. 

- The July figure was revised down to 157,000, versus an original estimate of 187,000.

- The unemployment rate increased to 3.8%, up from 3.5%.

In the recording, Michael Hewson's live reaction to the data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

