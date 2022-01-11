In today's Technical Insights, Tamar Mehr from Trade With Precision takes a look at the start of the year for the index markets. The higher than expected rise in inflation in the Eurozone combined with an earlier rate rise in the US, have resulted in increased movement in the index markets. In this video, Tamar discusses the possible scenarios, as well as the technical ingredients and the areas that she is watching for potential entries



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.