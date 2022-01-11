X

Market Outlook

Technical Insights

Written by

11 Jan 2022, 01:35

In today's Technical Insights, Tamar Mehr from Trade With Precision takes a look at the start of the year for the index markets. The higher than expected rise in inflation in the Eurozone combined with an earlier rate rise in the US, have resulted in increased movement in the index markets. In this video, Tamar discusses the possible scenarios, as well as the technical ingredients and the areas that she is watching for potential entries


Market Outlook

Annual review: After a mixed 2021, where is the pound heading?

The pound reached the halfway point of 2021 on a buoyant note, before declining against the US dollar in the second half of the year.

23 Dec 2021
